weekly diet -2kg in 7 days with perfect times

Diet for lose weight 2 kg in just 7 days with the perfect weekly diet that resets the biological clock in a balanced way. That is one diet weekly which is based on chronobiology.

There diet for lose weight of the watch is based on chronobiology. A field of biology that studies circadian rhythms. “That is, the times that the body should respect by following the alternation of light and dark” explain the biologists nutritionists specializing in Food Sciences of the Santagostino Medical Center in Milan. Start today diet with perfect timetable to follow from lunch to dinner.

MONDAY / 1st DAY

– Breakfast, 7 am: green tea; 125 g of plain yogurt with 60 g of whole oats, 20 g of dried fruit and 50 g of blueberries. – Snack, 10.30 am: fruit and vegetable extract. – Lunch, 1 pm: 60 g of pasta and beans; cucumber salad dressed with a teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil. – Snack at 16.30: 20 g of mixed dried fruit. – Dinner, 7 pm: 180 g of baked salmon fillet cooked on a bed of potatoes; mixed salad dressed with a teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil and seeds.

TUESDAY / 2nd DAY

– Breakfast, 7 am: green tea; 2 slices of wholemeal bread with a layer of 100% sugar-free hazelnut cream; fresh raspberries. – Snack, 10.30 am: fruit smoothie and soy milk. – Lunch, 1 pm: 60 g of barley and chickpea salad; vegetables with a teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil. – Snack at 16.30: 125 g of low-fat yogurt with cinnamon. – Dinner, 7 pm: 150 g of skewers 6. of chicken, peppers and courgettes cooked on the grill; fennel and citrus salad.

WEDNESDAY / 3rd DAY

– Breakfast, 7 am: a cup of black coffee; 125 g of 2% Greek yogurt with wholemeal barley and berries. – Snack, 10.30 am: 20 g of mixed dried fruit. 6. – Lunch, 1 pm: 60 g of pasta with broccoli, ricotta and pine nuts. – Snack at 16.30: two apricots. – Dinner, 7 pm: two fried eggs; spinach in a pan; two slices of wholemeal bread.

THURSDAY / 4th DAY

– Breakfast, 7 am: a cup of barley coffee, 1 avocado sweet toast. – Snack, 10.30 am: citrus juice. – Lunch, 1 pm: 60 g of Venere rice with vegetables and steamed prawns. – Snack at 16.30: 125 g of plain yogurt with 4 sliced ​​almonds. – Dinner, 7 pm: 180 g of hake fillets baked in foil with cherry tomatoes and capers; mixed salad dressed with a teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil.