Well-being: Why do we procrastinate and how can we stop doing it?

Everyone has a set of favorite ‘feelings’ that don’t necessarily stem from momentous experiences, like having your phone fully charged before you leave the house, that end-of-the-day breath after your workout, or hitting send/complete A homework. In my case, the latter almost always brings me joy and relief, my favorite feeling. However, it took me a while to get there. The hardest part are the hours, the days, the weeks… that precede that moment. The fleeting moments that bring you too close to the deadline you thought you had passed. Does it look familiar to you? It is possible that, like me sometimes, you will face the pervasive problem of procrastination. You might think it’s just laziness or poor time management, but could it be something else? And are there ways to procrastinate less? Cognitive neuroscientist Nawal Mustafa demystifies the concept.

What is not

procrastination equals an avoidance behaviorbut it is this ‘intentional’ delay of the action despite knowing its negative consequences that makes it something more than that: ‘It is a form of self-sabotage that reduce the time available to complete a task and is associated with stress, lower performance and possible damage to physical and psychological health’, explains Mustafa. Studies on the subject show that procrastination can be detrimental to well-being and it is rather a problem of self-regulation, an executive functioning skill: ‘We procrastinate when we are not able to regulate our emotions or when we have little self-control,’ says Mustafa.

How to fulfill your tasks and not procrastinate. Photo: Getty Images

why we do it

According to Mustafa, in the research literature there are three prominent reasons for procrastination:

1. We can procrastinate when we are not able to manage negative feelings around a task (such as boredom, anxiety, insecurity, frustration, resentment, and self-doubt). ‘This is especially true when we want to ‘refuse’ the task, says Mustafa: it may be too boring or too complex, which stresses us out. So, naturally, we do everything in our power to avoid that feeling… ‘When we are distressed, the rational part of the brain (that is, the prefrontal cortex) shuts down and the amygdala (the part of the brain that moderates our fear response) perceives the task as a real threat to our self-esteem or our mental health,’ adds Mustafa. ‘This is known as amygdala hijacking, which is when we are most prone to procrastination because our brain is more concerned with removing the threat in the present moment.’

2. This is what makes the cycle of procrastination be especially vicious. The fundamental concept in behaviorism is that when we are rewarded for something, we tend to do it again. ‘Putting off a task gives us relief in the immediate present (which feels like a reward). Thus, we continue to delay tasks until it becomes a chronic habit. We give in to ‘feel good’ by doing an activity we like instead’, Mustafa explains.