Wellness: Avoid respiratory allergies at home with these tips | IMP | FAMILY

the intense cold is causing an increase in respiratory allergies in the population. Aside from taking medication, they can also practice certain measures at home that will help reduce symptoms. Next, the experts of the portal Allergytherapeutics.es They give us the following advice:

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: Well-being: 4 benefits of practicing sports in winter

♦ VENTILATE THE HOME. Even if it’s cold, open the windows of the rooms at least 10 minutes a day. It is important to renew the air inside houses to prevent allergens from concentrating.

♦ SHAKE OR VACUUM REGULARLY. Above all, in those areas where dust accumulates more. If you suffer from allergies, do not clean or better use a mask.

WATCH THIS: Do you know what Sunday Syndrome is? Here we tell you the reason for your anxiety

♦ KEEP THE BATHROOM DRY. After each shower you should mop to avoid wet floors and leave the towel in a ventilated area. Also, leave the door open for a few minutes.

♦ REDUCES MOISTURE LEVELS. You can do it with a dehumidifier, these are responsible for creating a drier environment by dehydrating the air.

♦IF YOU USE HEATING check the filters as they may be dusty.

DID YOU KNOW…

Nasal congestion and obstruction, sneezing, watery or itchy nose or ears are some symptoms of respiratory allergies, such as rhinitis and asthma.

YOU CAN ALSO READ:

Advice from Aunt Clarita: 4 tips to choose a good mattress

Choosing a softer or stiffer mattress will depend on each person and their needs. For example, the firm ones are ideal for those who suffer from back pain.

To achieve a good rest, choose a mattress of the appropriate size. For example, the one and a half square is for one person. Photo: iStock.

Taking into account current life expectancy and the fact that it is advisable for a human being to sleep between 6 and 8 hours a day, people spend approximately 20 to 25 years sleeping. If so, at least on a good mattress, don’t you think?

“An old or poor quality mattress can cause countless physical problems and discomfort, which affects people’s mental rest, mood and daytime productivity”points Silvia Meza, from Special Chemicals of BASF Peruana.

Therefore, if you do not know how to choose a good mattress, here are four tips:

1. FOAM DENSITY. Choosing a softer or stiffer mattress will depend on each person and their needs. For example, the firm ones are ideal for those who suffer from back discomfort, as they will help them maintain a better posture when sleeping.

2. LOOK AT THE MATTRESS FABRIC. Avoid satin or shiny, better opt for those that provide thermal comfort.

3. CERTIFICATION. Choose products with quality certificates, as this ensures that they were made with suitable materials.

4. SIZE. To achieve a good rest, a one and a half square mattress is for one person; while for two people a two-seater mattress is needed.

DID YOU KNOW…

The useful life of a mattress is ten years. It is recommended to change it after this period to avoid respiratory and allergic problems, since it tends to accumulate mites over time.