‘West Side Story by Steven Spielberg Gets 7 Oscar Nominations – The Mohican

‘West Side Story’the film directed by Steven Spielberggets well 7 nominations ai Oscar ofAcademy Awards 2022, which will be held on March 27, 2022, now in their 94th edition. The nominations are for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Ariana De Bose), best director (Steven Spielberg), best sound, best production design, best photography and best costumes.

Hollywood Records released the soundtrack to Steven Spielberg’s film in December, from a screenplay by the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winners. Tony Kushner. ‘West Side Story’ tells the classic story of fierce rivalries and young love affairs in 1957 New York. The 20th Century Studios film was released on December 23rd. in Italian cinemas, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia.

‘West Side Story’ was adapted to the big screen from the original 1957 Broadway musical. The original choreography is by Jerome Robbinsthe booklet is from Arthur Laurentsthe music of Leonard Bernsteinwith the lyrics of Stephen Sondheimconceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins.

“I dedicated this film to my father – Spielberg said – but it was my mother’s love for music, combined with my insatiable appetite to understand everything about making films that led me to collect film soundtracks, when I was young. I loved the soundtrack made by the cast of ‘West Side Story’ from the first moment I listened to it. As a child I was able to sing all the songs by heart, and I sang them for real until my entire family couldn’t take it anymore. This soundtrack is as if it has always been a part of me and I think it is the most beautiful music written for a theatrical musical. My sincere hope is that the new generations will discover this album and fall in love with it as strongly as it happened to me ”.

The original soundtrack of ‘West Side Story’ contains 21 tracks from the film and is available on digital platforms (also in Dolby Atmos Music – a new technology that allows the listener to enter each track in a spatial way, revealing every detail of the music with unprecedented clarity and depth).

The musical reinterpretation stars Ansel Elgort (Tony), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), with Rita Moreno (in the role of Valentina, owner of the shop where Tony works) and for the first time on screen Rachel Zegler (María).

The film’s creative team, which combines the best of Broadway and Hollywood, includes Tony Kushner, who is also executive producer; Tony Award winner Justin Peck, who choreographed the film; celebrated Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and Grammy Award winner Gustavo Dudamel, who recorded the iconic score; Academy Award-nominated composer and conductor David Newman, who composed the score; Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori, who oversaw the cast for the vocals, and Grammy-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan, executive producer of the film’s score. The film is produced by Spielberg, Academy Award-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger and Tony Award-winning producer Kevin McCollum.

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Orquesta Sinfónica Simón Bolívar of Venezuela and the Paris Opera, was chosen to conduct the orchestra during the musical recordings.