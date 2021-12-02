West Side Story: reviews from the international press

The international press (and also national, as you can read here) has expressed itself on theby Steven Spielberg, which will be released in American cinemas on December 10 and in Italy on December 23.

On the RottenTomatoes archive, at the moment 93% of reviews are positive, with a decidedly high rating of 8.2 / 10. Critics enthusiastically promoted the musical, acclaiming its direction but also its interpretations.

Here is our translation of the extracts of the main newspapers:

The Wrap – Spielberg and Kushner gave this venerable property a repaint, secured a few walls, moved a few windows and finally built a building of their own from the legendary Broadway musical.

Times – Steven Spielberg showed us how one of the greatest cinematic musicals ever is done. But I’m still not sure, during this incomparable tribute, if he can show us why.

Time Magazine – I had no idea I needed this West Side Story… until I saw it. This is perhaps the best kind of film: that accomplished goal, hidden in plain sight all the time.

Entertainment Weekly – It seems like a rare milestone to even try to climb an impossible-to-climb peak, and yet, after more than half a century, even making it sing.

LA Times – Conviction – a commitment that cannot be falsified, and a necessary quality in any musical: it is what sustains, energizes and ultimately justifies this West Side Story.

Variety – The film has its own brazen effervescence. You can feel the joy that Spielberg had in doing so, and it is contagious.

Empire – Heartfelt and moving, this film feels like a faithful adaptation to its roots and yet alive and modern.

The Playlist – The film runs like a freight train, its 156-minute running time passes by, and its breakneck pace combined with expressionist aesthetics and colorful visuals reminds us that blockbusters don’t have to be. all so dirty and gray.

NY Post – It’s the most visually exciting film by the ET director in a zillion years.

The Guardian – Spielberg rightly doesn’t try to hide the film’s theatrical origins. His masterful technique is incredible, this moving American tale of cursed love has ripped my heart out.

Indiewire – A splendid musical, and a flawless Spielberg film.

West Side Story explores the loves and tensions between rival Jets and Sharks gangs on the streets of 1957 New York.

The cast includes, among the members of the Jets, Anybodys (Ezra Menas), Mouthpiece (Ben Cook), Action (Sean Harrison Jones); their leader Riff (Mike Faist); Baby John (Patrick Higgins); Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler). Maria’s brother and leader of the Sharks Bernardo (David Alvarez); and members of Sharks Quique (Julius Anthony Rubio), Chago (Ricardo Zayas), Chino (Josh Andrés Rivera), Braulio (Sebastian Serra) and Pipo (Carlos Sánchez Falú).

Also starring Ariana DeBose (Anita); Ana Isabelle (Rosalia); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke); Curtiss Cook (Abe) and Oscar winner Rita Moreno, who plays Valentina and is also an executive producer.

