West Side Story, Steven Spielberg’s 2021 film: release, cast, plot

The historic musical West Side Story becomes a Steven Spielberg film: from the cast to the release date, everything you need to know.

Musical fans will certainly know West Side Story: written in the 1950s by Arthur Laurents, Stephen Sondheim And Leonard Bernstein, is a sort of modern reinterpretation of Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare. The musical was a great success and in 2021, almost 70 years after it was written, it arrives in cinemas thanks to Steven Spielberg who turned it into his film. Let’s now see everything there is to know about the film.

West Side Story 2021: theatrical release

But when it comes out West Side Story? In 2021, of course, but to be exact, the date on which Steven Spielberg’s film is expected in cinemas is that of December 16. It should also be noted that the music for the film is by David Newman, while the screenplay was written by Tony Kushner.

Steven Spielberg

West Side Story, the film of 2021: the cast and the plot

As said previously, West Side Story is a sort of modern reinterpretation of Romeo and Juliet. In this case we do not find the families of the Montecchi and the Capulets, nor the city of Verona, the story is in fact set in the West Side of New York where the Jets (a gang of white Americans) and Sharks (a gang of Puerto Rican immigrants) compete for territory.

During a dance, Tony, a former member of the Jets, knows and falls in love with Maria, the sister of the leader of the Sharks: their love, as well as that of Romeo and Juliet, is however impossible.

In the cast of Steven Spielberg’s version of West Side Story we find: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Maddie Ziegler, Rita Moreno, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James, Ana Isabelle, Reginald L. Barnes, Mike Faist, David Alvarez, Jamila Velazquez, Sean Jones, Patrick Higgins, Ben Cook, Ricardo Zayas.