What am I if I was born in March? Your zodiac sign according to your date of birth | Big Bang

Before going to see today’s horoscope predictionsit is essential that you know what your zodiac sign is, because, according to Western astrology, your character and your destiny can be marked by the stars.

If you do not know very well how the world of the zodiac works, we will explain it to you in a quick way: there are 12 traditional signs: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces and each one is assigned a few days of the year that do not correspond exactly to the months established in the Gregorian calendar.

The first sign of the zodiac is Aries, under whose influence would be the people who are born each year between March 20 and April 21, then the turn of Taurus would come, which would cover between April 21 and May 20 and so on. successively until the calendar is turned upside down and it is Aries time again.

What is the zodiac sign of those born in March?

If you have come this far, it is quite likely that you were born in the month of March or are interested in knowing a little more about someone who came to life in this month. Well, as we have said before, the twelve signs of the zodiac do not correspond to the twelve months, that is whyThose born in the month of March can be either Pisces or Aries. Everything will depend on the exact day on which they were illuminated.

On the one hand, the last sign of the zodiac, Pisces, gives shelter to people who were born between March 1 and 20; while Aries encompasses all those who came into the world between the 21st and 31st of this monthin addition to those who did so between April 1 and 20.

What are Pisces people like?





Pisces. / Getty Images

The people that born between the 1st and the 20th of March are Pisces, a sign to which Western astrology attributes a lot of imagination, sensitivity, kindness, intuition, empathy, patience, a great facility for dreaming and a lot of intuition. In addition, the Pisces are usually calm and very creative people. In return, a good Pisces is a bit distracted, has a tendency to be dramatic and sometimes gets into trouble because It is difficult for him to be very rational. Come on, he follows his instinct even when he shouldn’t.

If you are Pisces you share a zodiac sign with celebrities from all over the world like. Olivia Rodrigo, Rihanna, James Blunt, Cindy Crawford, Bad Bunny, Olivia Wilde, Mónica Cruz, Carlos Baute, Lily Collins, Ana Obregón, Bruce Willis, Fernando Torres and Malú.

What are Aries people like?





Aries. / Getty Images

For their part, those born in the second half of March, between the 21st and 31st of this month, are Aries, a sign to which astrology attributes positive characteristics such as nobility, love of risk and adventure, enthusiasm and hard work.

In its less good part, a Aries is usually spiteful, overly ambitious in certain aspects of life, stubborn, somewhat authoritarian with others and above all, very lacking in patience. This quality does not go with him.

If after reading this article you have realized that you are Aries, you should know that you share a zodiac sign with such famous personalities as: Lola Índigo, Miguel Bosé, David Bustamante, Aaron Piper, Sergio Ramos, Sarah Jessica Parker, Keira Knightley, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga and Luis Miguel.