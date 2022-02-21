What are Bluetooth transmitters and how they allow you to wirelessly connect an old stereo with your cell phone

It is a mystery that remains unsolved: how is it that headphone cables get so easily tangled in pockets – pants, bags, whatever – even when you care to wrap them well so that this does not happen. There are black holes, the Bermuda Triangle, and the strange phenomenon of these cables!

It is very likely that this mystery and the annoying problem that it causes —the amount of curses and rudeness accumulated in the sky bears witness to this— motivated the engineers who, at the end of the last century, created Bluetooth, the popular technology that allows the transmission data wirelessly. Goodbye cables, goodbye tantrums.

More curious is the origin of the name Bluetooth, which would have roots in an ancient king of Denmark, called Harald Gormsson, who ruled Scandinavian lands between the years 958 and 986. He was known by the nickname of Blåtand, which in old Danish means “Blue Tooth”, “Blue Tooth” in English. It was Jim Kardash, from the Intel company, who suggested adopting the concept during a meeting that took place in 1996 between various technology companies seeking to standardize this new connectivity system. Kardash saw a similarity between the objective of this and what was committed by King Harald, who conquered various indigenous peoples of the sector and “unified” them by converting them to Christianity.

More than a decade and various versions took Bluetooth to conquer the market. Today, virtually no entertainment electronic devices are manufactured that do not offer Bluetooth connectivity. However, it is still possible to find equipment in homes that do not have this connectivity system. That means a gap between “old” and “new” gadgets, thus far making them incompatible in many cases.

Let’s say you’re lying down after a strenuous day at work. It’s late and in theory it’s bedtime, which your partner wants to do to get up early the next day. You, on the other hand, just want to watch your favorite series of the moment and have a good time of leisure and relaxation before having to start moving the machine again. The masks can help whoever sleeps next to you so that the light from the television does not bother them, but what do you do with the noise? Are you going to watch your favorite series at zero volume? Nothing more boring! The solution could be to use your wireless headphones, but you can’t. Why? Because your TV does not have Bluetooth.

“What not panda the cunic!”, the Chapulín Colorado would say. Now you have a simple, comfortable and efficient solution and those are the Bluetooth transmitters, a device that, as the technology journalist from the financialist, Martín Calderón, “allows some devices that do not have this type of connectivity, such as a TV or an old stereo, to have it.” Thus, this analog product becomes digital, functioning as an audio receiver and propagating a Bluetooth signal to the devices with which it is to be linked, such as wireless headphones or a portable speaker.

Using a transmitter is easy: you just have to connect this device by cable —through the audio input or a USB port— to the equipment that we want to have a Bluetooth signal, turn it on and voila: is ready to link to the device that will play the audio.

Having a Bluetooth transmitter can have several more advantages than just getting your old equipment out of danger of extinction. According to Martín Calderón, this would allow “rediscovering” content that “you hadn’t realized sounded so good”. That could be the case with movies or series —especially action ones— that are made with high-resolution audio, such as Dolby Atmos or DTS:X, to achieve an immersive effect during your viewing.

“The same with video games, which are giving more and more importance to having a good sound mix, as is the case with Call of Dutythe Uncharted or the force, whose spectacular treatment cannot be appreciated from the television speakers, because they do not have the capacity to reproduce in that quality”. Instead, you can take advantage of wireless headphones or speakers that support high-resolution audio.

For his part, José Manuel Chaparro, from the site specialized in technology Pisapapeles.net, says that a Bluetooth transmitter can also be useful to give connectivity to the car when it does not have a wireless connection. “It can be through the USB port or the 3.5mm jack cable input (the classic headphone input)”. With that you can now enjoy a trip listening to tuned music from your streaming platform. streaming Favorite on mobile.

You can also give wireless connectivity to an old music system and, thanks to this, listen to vinyl, CDs or cassettes in wireless headphones. In those cases, yes, it would be relevant to know the connection radius offered by the transmitter, so that you can move freely around the house without risk of losing connection and, therefore, stop listening to your playback.

The price of these devices varies in relation to the audio quality they offer. Some are compatible with Hi-Res Audio such as Qualcomm, Aptx, LDAC, SBC, among others. Depending on the type of Bluetooth they provide —5.2 is the most current, launched in 2020—, they will be able to connect more devices at the same time, improve their energy efficiency and have the ability to transmit high-quality audio.

The number of features is also a determining factor in the price/quality ratio. Some transmitters have specific modes for use connected to television, in cinema mode, and there are others designed for audio consumption —acting as DACs, providing greater amplification and sound quality—, among other functions.

While a Bluetooth transmitter can improve the sound quality of your TV experience or your old computer by offering support for high-quality audio formats and codecs, there is a definite limit to these. “No matter how Hi-Fi Bluetooth is offered, it will always have some loss of quality, in relation to high-end wired headphones,” warns Martín Calderón.

For the general of mortals this should not be a problem, but those who seek to approach the Hi-Fi niche should consider this point before thinking of a Bluetooth transmitter. Along the same lines, the sound chain you have and to which the device will connect and link is also relevant: if what you want is a transmitter to connect the TV to a low-end wireless speaker, there is no point in looking for a device that is compatible with high-resolution audio codecs. The same happens if you do not have a special sound system in the car and, on the contrary, you only have the factory speakers.

For the same reason, says Calderón, “I think you have to look for something that is not extremely expensive. If you don’t have spectacular headphones or higher-end equipment, it’s not worth buying a 150,000-peso transmitter.”

José Manuel Chaparro, meanwhile, is not dazzled by what this type of device offers, because “there are others that allow audio to be transmitted wirelessly but not via Bluetooth”. The specialist of paperweight.net he prefers to take advantage of the Wi-Fi connection to transmit the content directly to the speaker and, in this way, “improve the connection”. The most popular example, he says, “is the Chromecast Audio, which although it is discontinued in favor of the Chromecast with Google TV, it allowed to transform any speaker into a smart speaker and, thus, stream music through apps such as Spotify or YouTube Music directly , without suffering the quality losses of Bluetooth technology and without interrupting the music”.

Despite the above, Calderón considers Bluetooth transmitters a good alternative when this type of connectivity is not available. He recommends, yes, leaning towards the best-known brands, “that give guarantees of their quality”, so as not to suffer later disappointments. Just like “balancing well the features —the features offered by the device— in relation to the price”. According to the journalist, there are Chinese brands, such as Fiio, that “offer a lot within the same package and are cheaper than what a renowned brand with those qualities would cost.”

