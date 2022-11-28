What are Gal Gadot’s fastest cars?

Gal Gadot has a great passion for high-end vehicles, and thanks to the high salaries she received throughout her career, she was able to get hold of several of them. He knows which are the 3 fastest cars that the renowned actress drives, below.

November 28, 2022 8:58 p.m.

gal gadot made his image travel the world after being part of several installments of the saga fast and furious. In these films, the one born in Israel played Gisele Yashar and rubbed shoulders with big celebrities in the industry like Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez Y Vin Diesel, among other. Also, he was able to see up close incredible machines going at high speeds.

Perhaps that’s where his passion for high-end vehicles was born. Considering the huge salaries she’s received over the years for her films (for starring in Network Notice, beside ryan reynolds Y dwayne johnsonGadot took a bag of 20 million dollars), he was able to get hold of several cars. At Tork, we will tell you which are the 3 fastest she drives:

BMW X5M

Gal Gadot’s BMW X5 M.

to get hold of it BMW X5M, who plays Wonder Woman would have paid roughly 105 thousand dollars. This car of German industry hides under the hood a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine which generates a power of 617 horsepower. It is in this way that you can reach a top speed of 285 km/h and accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds.

Jaguar F Type

Gal Gadot and her Jaguar F-Type.

the protagonist of Death On The Nile would have disbursed some 103 thousand dollars to have a Jaguar F Type in his garage. This luxurious convertible has a 5 liter V8 engine that gives you 495 horsepower of power. while accelerating 0 to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds (0.6 seconds slower than your BMW), you can reach a top speed 300km/h.

Tesla ModelX

Gal Gadot and her Tesla Model X.

The Tesla ModelX that Gadot drives is valued at 140 thousand dollars and has two electric motors that generate 671 horsepower of power. As much as this Tesla has an electronic limit on top speed 250 km/h (which does not allow it to compete with the 300 km/h of the Jaguar), it is capable of accelerating 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds.

In 2024, we will see the Israeli on screen along with Rachel Zegler in the live action of Disney, Snow White. Taking into account that walt disney studios He usually pays his actors a huge fortune and the great fanaticism that Gal Gadot has for cars, do you think he will add an even faster car with the dollars he earns for this movie?