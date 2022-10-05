What are the consequences of staying to work in the United States for those who traveled on a tourist visa? | Ecuador | News

The critical economic and security situation in countries like Ecuador causes its citizens to think about migrating legally or illegally to the United States. Even people who have a tourist or business visa (B1/B2) are tempted to stay living in the northern country.

Nevertheless, Does this visa allow you to reside and work legally in the northern country? The answer is no”. This visa is non-immigrant, that is, it is not to reside or work in the United States. What this document allows is to walk, visit relatives or carry out activities related to the business that the visitor has in their country of origin, for a very short time and that are not related to work permits.according to the official sites of the Government of that country.

The tourist visa currently in Ecuador is being given for ten years. Many Ecuadorians wonder if this allows them to stay permanently for ten years in the United States, but this is not the case. The granting of this visa allows a person to go to any port of entry in the United States to request permission to enter that nation.

Upon arrival at a port of entry, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer will determine the length of your visit. Usually, a stamp is placed in the passport detailing the maximum time of the visit (duration of status or D/S). This term can vary between one and six months.

“The date shown on your admission stamp is the official record of your authorized length of stay in the United States. You cannot use the expiration date of the visa to determine or refer to the permitted duration of your stay in the United States”, indicates the portal of the American consulate in Ecuador.

Kléver first traveled to the United States in March 2022. She went to visit family, shop and sightsee in New York. He comments that the customs officer allowed him to stay for a month, although he wanted to stay for two months: “I had to accept the date.”

Technically, yes, but in practice it is not recommended, since on the next trip to the United States the person may be questioned and must prove that they had enough money to stay all that time in the northern country without working or carrying out any activity. that violates the terms of the tourist visa, says Kathia Quiros, an immigration attorney based in the United States.

The tourist visa for the United States does not allow you to work or reside in that country. Photo File

“That they give me six months does not mean that I can stay and live here (United States), unless the person has a lot of money and presents receipts from hotels, trips, and justifies that all that time was spent on tourism. Those who are really tourists do not come for six months, but for fifteen days, a month”, the expert told the media Univision.

After the pandemic, according to Quiros, the review of previous trips that a person has made to the United States has become more strict: “If an officer sees that you have been there for five or six months, and then you return to your country of origin for two months and then wants to return to the United States, you may think that the person is practically living here.”

Lucia renewed her tourist visa last month in Guayaquil. She says that, when conducting the interview with the consulate staff, they did ask her about her previous stay in the United States, which was five months: “But I showed them that I stayed that time because a relative was diagnosed with terminal cancer and then passed away. I was in that whole process. I even took the medical history, because I knew they would ask me about it”. By showing the reason for his long stay, they approved his renewal.

Can I extend the stay that they gave me when I arrived in the United States with a tourist visa?

If you traveled to the United States on a nonimmigrant visa and wish to extend the length of stay granted by CBP, you must file an application with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) before the authorized stay expires. . According to the consulate page, it is recommended to apply well in advance of the expiration date.

What happens if I decide to stay longer than allowed with the tourist visa in the United States?

You should carefully consider the dates of your authorized stay and make sure you are following the procedures. If he does not, he will lose the granted status and become an undocumented immigrant.

Staying beyond the authorized period of time and out of lawful status is considered a violation of United States immigration laws and may make you ineligible for a future visa to travel back to that country.

Also, if you exceed the end date of your authorized stay, as directed by the CBP officer at a port of entry or USCIS, your visa will generally be automatically voided or canceled, the consulate’s website indicates.

“If you come to the United States without the intention of being a tourist, you must be aware that you are violating the terms of that visa and you are ending the opportunity to enter and exit. When the person becomes undocumented, well, he must go through all the suffering that legal status deserves.”, according to Quiros. (YO)