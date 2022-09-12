What are the series and actors nominated for the 2022 Emmys? What are the categories? Where to watch the Emmys?

It is not left for the arrival of one of the TV’s biggest awards the 2022 Emmys are about to hit the screen with their 74th edition, to reveal who takes the coveted statuette as the highlight of television.

Among the series that lead the nominations is the HBO series starring Jeremy Stron, Succession, who are one of the big favorites of the day with 25 nominations. Closely followed by the comedy of AppleTV, Ted Lasso, who have 20 nominations, and were one of the big winners of the award in 2021.

The White Lotus also from HBO also has 20 nominations, while Hack, also from the chain and starring Jean Smart achieved 17 mentions.

Only Murders in the Buildings, the Hulu series starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin also tops the list with 17 nominations.

The ceremony will take place this Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and can be seen in Latin America through the signal of TNT and TNT Series. Check here the schedule by country.

Who are the 2022 Emmys nominees?

Best Comedy Actress:

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Fifth Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Jean Smart – “Hacks”

Best Comedy Actor:

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Bill Hader-“Barry”

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis-“Ted Lasso”

Best Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary – (ABC)

“Barry” – (HBO)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” – (HBO)

“Hacks” – (HBO Max)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – (Amazon)

“Only Murders in the Building” – (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” – (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” – (FX)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Colin Firth – “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield – “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac – “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton – “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel – “Station 11″

Sebastian Stan – “Pam and Tommy”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Toni Collette – “The Staircase”

Julia Garner – “Inventing Anna”

Lily James – “Pam and Tommy”

Sarah Paulson – “American Crime Story: Impeachment”

Margaret Qualley – “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout”

Best Limited or Anthology Series:

“Dopesick” – (Hulu)

“The Dropout” – (Hulu)

“Inventing Anna” – (Netflix)

“Pam & Tommy” – (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” – (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney – “Ozarks”

Melanie Lynskey – “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh-“Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon – “The Morning Show”

Zendaya – “Euphoria”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman – “Ozarks”

Brian Cox – “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae – “Squid Game”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott-“Severance”

Jeremy Strong – “Succession”

Best Drama Series:

“Better Call Saul” – (AMC)

“Euphoria” – (HBO Max)

“Severance” – (Apple TV+)

“Squid Game” – (Netflix)

“Stranger Things t4 vol1” – (Netflix)

“Succession” – (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” – (Showtime)

Variety and talk-show programs:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Competition Program:

Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Bravo Top Chef

The Voice