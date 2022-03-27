What did Black Warrior Jr die of? Family clarifies the reason

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.25.2022 19:04:30





In order to cut through all the rumors that flood social networks, the fighter Sanely clarified the reason for the death of Black Warrior Jr.his nephew and son of his older sister.

Still heartbroken by the death of the young fighter on March 17 at the age of 24, Mano Negra’s daughter published a message to put an end to misinformation, since many of the comments only cause more pain to the family.

“My boy Warrior Jr. went to heaven doing what he loved the most, in the sacred ring of the Arena Mexico he gave 1000% training with his family, Los Predadores, without knowing that it would be his last training session and that due to a movement the cervicals were fracturedthat serious injury that kept him for 7 months in bed fighting day by day to recover, always strong and patient,” he wrote on his social networks.

“Unfortunately his body couldn’t take it anymore and due to a series of complications God decided to take him away and welcome him into his arms… A great loss for the family, irreparable,” he added.

After the clarification, he recalled the peculiar way of being of Warrior Jr., whom he pointed out as a person “always smiling, protective” and an incomparable head of family, as well as “disciplined, enterprising and hard-working”.

In addition to Sanely, the fighter Dalys, who was the mother-in-law of the late gladiator, expressed herself, although in her case It was with a tribute prior to fighting in the Arena Mexico in the middle of the week.