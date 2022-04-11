What did Ryan Garcia say about a possible fight against Gervonta Davis?

The Mexican-American left several doubts on his return to the ring, but at least he won the victory and is once again positioned on the radar of his category.

After more than a year of inactivity, Ryan Garcia He made his long-awaited return to professional boxing. The Mexican-American defeated Emmanuel Tagoe by majority decision, in a fight in which the sensations were not entirely positive, since he dominated but did not achieve the expected knockout against a rival who aspired to reach the last round and clung to his script to end up achieving it.

After the fight, his own Ryan Garcia He recognized that perhaps he could have done something more, but that he did not find the paths: “He moved a lot, I’m not going to lie. It was a new experience. I have to cut the ring better against a guy who doesn’t stop moving for 12 rounds. I think if he had started to put more pressure on him earlier in the fight, he would have gotten him out of there. What can I say? It was hard to keep track of him.”assured after his 14-month absence.

Likewise, once his return has been completed, new news from Ryan Garciawithout a doubt a great boxing promise in his category. The fighter, for his part, was cautious about a fight against Gervonta Davis (Tank): “In the past I have always been calling Tank. For now I want to trust my team to make a decision in the future about my next opponent. I don’t want to give the fans false hope that Davis can be the next opponent.”assured.

In the past, Ryan Garcia was one of the most mentioned boxers in his category, so the fight against Gervonta Davis appeared as a real possibility. However, in 2021, The Mexican-American dropped out of two fights, one due to health problems and the other due to an injury to his right wrist that forced him to undergo surgery before his return.

premiered corner

The fight was also special for Ryan Garcia being in his corner for the first time, where he had the presence of his new coach, the experienced Joe Gossen. “I felt very good with him. I felt a special connection with him.”, assured. Some time ago, García was part of the Canelo Team, but he left on not very good terms, arguing that Eddy Reynoso I didn’t have enough time to spend on it.