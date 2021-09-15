“What do I remember about my Oscar win? Leonardo Dicaprio”

“And the Oscar goes to …”. There are unforgettable moments in the career of every actress and every actor, and one of them certainly is winning an Oscar. If then delivering the statuette is your teenage myth, the Hollywood star you were madly in love with, then everything turns into a surreal dream. That’s what happened to Emma Stone, as she revealed herself in an interview with The Jess Cagle Show by Sirius XM. When asked about what is his most vivid memory today of the moment he won the Oscar Best Actress in 2017 for La La Land, Emma replied with two simple words: “Leonardo Dicaprio“.

She was in fact the star of Titanic And The Wolf of Wall Street to deliver the much desired statuette on the stage of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on that February 26th four years ago. “At that moment I could only think of him “revealed Emma, ​​“I have seen Titanic seven and a half times in the cinema. It was the love of my life. I had an autographed photo of him in the bedroom which I had received for my twelfth birthday. ‘ Stone then recounted the feeling of estrangement experienced in those excited moments: “I was walking towards Leo and I thought:”This is officially the most surreal moment of my life“. I couldn’t believe it. “

Despite the Oscar won, the many successful roles, a career in full swing, the happy marriage with Dave McCary and the birth of his first daughter just two months ago, Emma Stone she admits that she always feels upset in DiCaprio’s presence: “He’ll probably think I’m a little weird, because every time I see him I always have that “Hey, how’s it going?” air. ‘ Because even if “it is unfair to identify an actor in a single past performance, Leo is stuck in my head like Jack Dawson “. That is the character of Titanic, romantic modern icon, who made his teenage heart beat faster.

