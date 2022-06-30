What does Harry Styles have that conquered the world?: rage for the former One Direction in Argentina

Harry Styles seems to have the world of music at his feet. After accommodating himself among the select group of celebrities that everyone wants to be close to, see, meet and listen to, he causes a stir with each presentation and, in Argentina, there could be no exception.

Long is the list of artists who arrive in the country and fall in love with the Argentine public. The former One Direction will perform on December 3 and 4 at River Plate’s Monumental Stadium, after visiting it for the last time in 2018 and not being able to fulfill his commitments during the pandemic with “Love On Tour”.

In just a few hours, the fans had sold out all the tickets. Faced with the demand, the producers decided to set one more date, but history repeated itself. Now, more than six months before the recital, there are already young people camping out on the River court to get the best seats.

a difficult life

Much is known about the life of Harry Styles today, but little or nothing about his past. In a relationship with Olivia Wilde, director of one of the films that he recorded last year and will be released in 2022 (Do n’t Worry Darling), he spends his days between tours and filming.

He was born in England on February 1, 1994 under the name of Harry Edward Styles. He is currently one of the five richest Britons under 30 but money was not always abundantly present in his life.

At just seven years old, he saw how his family, made up of his father Desmond Styles, his mother Anne Cox and his sister Gemma Styles, disarmed and, after the divorce, the economic crisis appeared that shook everything around him.

The situation was not good in the family but they were together. The British singer had to give up dedicating himself fully to music to work and help his mother.

His future seemed predictable: he would be a lawyer, possibly. But a casting for Factor X turned his life 180 degrees. Soon, he would arrive with fame, money and, above all, the realization of his dream: to live off his passion.

In less than six years, the reality of Harry Styles had changed completely. Along with Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik became One Direction and soon after they were the most famous in the United Kingdom.

After its dissolution, he spent some time in search of what his next path would be. The first album, Fine Line, would arrive in 2019 and would be the starting point for a career that never stopped growing.

Today he has three albums, a world tour with sold-out tickets, he became an ambassador for Gucci, he is recognized with countless awards and he was the first man to be on the cover of Vogue, dressed as a woman no less, to make it clear that for him, clothes have no gender.

Is his eccentric style, his security on stage, a smile that makes the person who directs it fall in love and the firmness that will change the music, will it be what makes him irresistible?