What happened during the Secret Skrull Invasion?

Marvel Studios is shooting a series about the secret invasion. It is true that it does not seem to bear similarities with the event in the comics, but it is more than likely that it will take many elements from it, that is why we have rushed to leave a small quick guide so that you are aware of what happens in said event, but if you really want to find out everything, our recommendation will always be to read the comics.

If you are a fan of Marvel you should read this: A sequel to Secret Invasion is in development by Marvel Comics Daredevil, the Netflix series that deserves a continuation at Marvel Studios The villains that are to come in Marvel Studios All the Guests that Venom has had in the comics

The series will feature the return of Samuel L Jackson What Nick Fury, while the good skrulls will also be back in the series. One of the novelties will be Emilia Clarkethe actress who gave life to Daeneris Targaryens in Game of Thrones will have a relevant role in the series.

What happened in the secret invasion of Marvel Comics?

This story is kind of “Is there alien life among us? The answer is out there.”In true X-file style, Marvel created an event based on a large-scale alien invasion. An invasion by the Skrullssome shapeshifters who in the comics are one of the rival races of the kreethe other leading alien race along with the Shiar.

Brian Michael Bendis He created a rather peculiar story, rebuilt the world of The Avengers in his own way, revitalizing the Marvel universe at that time. After ‘Avengers Disassembled’ and ‘House of M’this event arrived and showed that many of the main characters needed a twist.

It all starts when the Illuminati are kidnapped by the Skrulls and get their DNA and abilities. When they manage to escape, it is too late, the Skrulls already have what they need to be able to carry out the invasion. When Echo kills Elektra during the Daredevil series, it is discovered that she was a Skrull, and the big question begins: Who are they really and not a skrull?

The Skrull invasion had begun.

Suddenly, all suspected Marvel superheroes and villains, anyone could be a Skrull. The Skrulls destroyed large organizations like SHIELD or SWORD from within, leaving them in a very bad light, and turning the heroes against each other while they were busy searching for the truth.

Characters like Spider-Woman have a relevant role in the plot, as does Hombre de Hierro, the young avengers, the X-Men and the rest of the usual heroes. We don’t want to reveal much more about the plot, we recommend you read this comic, because we think it’s a real gem.

What will happen during the Secret Invasion of Marvel Studios?

We know that the Skrulls are among the humans on earth from the post-credits scene of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’on ‘wandavision’ We saw that they continue to work hand in hand with Nick Fury, as allies. At the moment, the Skrulls have not been revealed as villains, something that we only saw momentarily in Captain Marvel and that angered many fans.

In Far From Home mention is made of some Kree sleeper cellsthese are only theories, but given the adaptation of these events, Could it be a secret invasion at the hand of this alien race?from writing we hope not and we believe that there will be a faction of Skrulls that are in favor of conquering the earth, and this will generate a story that will extend to a movie that will culminate this event.

The Skrull agent from ‘Wandavision’

What do you think will happen? Will it be something similar to the comics? Will it be something totally different? Leave us your opinion through Twitter!