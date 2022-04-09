what happened on a day like today?

Among the most relevant events of the date, the births of film and fashion figures stand out, and the anniversary of a tragedy and a controversial royal wedding is celebrated

In the ephemeris of April 9, different events of historical importance for the country and the world are counted. A day like today marked the artistic world with the births of the poet Charles Baudelaire, the American actresses Kristen Stewart and Elle Fanning and the emblematic fashion designer Marc Jacobs.

In addition, Charles of England and Camilla Parker Bowles finally contracted a civil marriage and Mark Zuckerberg bought Instagram for 1,000 million dollars. All this and more is remembered in the ephemeris of April 9 in Argentina and the world.

1821 – Charles Baudelaire, French poet and critic, author of the works “The Flowers of Evil” and “The Artificial Paradises”, among other classics of romanticism, is born.

1953 – Juan Duarte, Eva’s brother, and President Perón’s private secretary, commits suicide.

1954 – Dennis Quaid, American actor, was born.

1955 – Argentine journalist Alfredo Leuco is born.

1956 – Miguel Ángel Russo, Argentine soccer player and coach, is born.

1963 – Marc Jacobs, American fashion designer, who dressed emblematic models such as Claudia Schiffer and was the author of the classic “Daisy” perfume, is born.

1990 – American actress Kristen Stewart is born.

1998 – Elle Fanning, American actress and model, sister of Dakota Fanning, is born.

1998 – In Mecca, Saudi Arabia, 118 people are crushed to death by a crowd, on the last day of the Muslim ritual pilgrimage.

2005 – Charles of England and Camilla Parker Bowles marry civilly at Windsor Town Hall.

2012 – Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook company acquires Instagram for $1 billion.