What happened? Pete Davidson will no longer travel to space with Blue Origin

UNITED STATES-. As announced by the company Blue Origin on Thursday, March 17 via Twitter, Peter Davidson will no longer travel to outer space. the star of Saturday night Live was included in the list of passengers who were to board the Blue Origin spacecraft from Jeff Bezos on March 23, however, the flight changed its departure to March 29.

“Blue Origin’s 20th New Shepard flight has been moved to Tuesday, March 29,” the statement said. Twitter. The flight was originally scheduled to take off on March 23. “Pete Davidson can no longer join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days,” he continued. Blue Origin in the tweet.

Initially davidson was included among the six astronauts who would embark on the twentieth mission to space of Blue Origin. The departure will mark the fourth human flight for the program. New Shepard. At the moment, neither the star of Saturday Night Live nor his representatives have responded to the media about the surprising absence of the comedian before the date change.

As part of the mission, davidson and his traveling companions would have each brought a postcard for the foundation Club for the Future from Blue Origin and its Postcards to Space program, which gives students access to space on Blue Origin rockets. The mission of the organization is to inspire future generations to continue in the area STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) for the benefit of the Earth.

According to a source close to the comedian, davidson was in talks for the mission earlier this month. the star of Saturday night Live would have been the last celebrity to make the 11-minute trip after William Shatner and Michael Strahan embarked on their own missions with Blue Origin last year. the actor and kim kardashian they were present at a dinner hosted by Bezos in January.