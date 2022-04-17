What happens to SHIBA? She seems to descend to the underworld after having brushed the sky. What happened today to drop many cryptocurrencies after being bullish?

photo freepik.com

Today the forecast of certain favorite cryptocurrencies seemed to be very positive, but throughout the day some of them began to fall sharply. Avalanche, Chia and Shiba are an example. Will it have something to do with the entry of SHIB on the Robihood Inc platform? Could it be due to Musk’s intervention as Twitter’s largest shareholder? Amazon does not plan to include (for now) cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. Possibly this is one of the reasons that have made these cryptocurrencies falter.

Today Avalanche has a stock price of 77.04 dollars. His daily loss is only 0.05% at the moment and 8.14% for the last seven days.

The Avalanche graph shows a very marked fluctuation. Although the trend has been bullish, at the moment the price is far from its high of today and yesterday. Its lowest point in the space of 24 hours was yesterday around 6:00 AM. Its evolution was good and it overcame all the drops, reaching new maximum peaks. After 6:00 PM today, AVAX had a very marked drop from which it has not recovered. At the moment there is an upward trend but very far from the maximum price reached between today and yesterday.

Real-time AVAXUSD cryptocurrency and pair chart as of 04/16/2022 within one day time frame.

Shiba Inu today has a stock price of $0.0000255. His loss is 1.45% during the last 24 hours and a positive increase of 5.78% during the last seven days. The market volume is shown as a figure of $332,881,284.

What happened to Shiba today? The graph shows that it has had a very strong fall from which it does not seem to be close to recovering. SHIB reached its maximum peak of the last 24 hours around 6:00 AM. After that event it started to go down quite progressively. Around 6:00 PM, it made its last bullish spike and slammed down to a price not seen for over 24 hours. Although an upward scale is observed, it is still far from its last peak.

Graph of the cryptocurrency and pair SHIBUSD in real time as of 04/16/2022 in a temporary space of one day.

Chia’s stock price today is 62.72 dollars, which is observed as a loss during the last 24 hours of 0.54% and a decrease of 5.97% during the last 7 days. Its market capitalization is $231,520,697.

The Chia chart today is very volatile. Around 2:45 AM it reached one of the highest peaks and then continued to drop. Around 1:00 PM Chia touched one of the lowest prices to rise again. Unfortunately, his raise did not appear too much. About 6:45 it touched the lowest point of the last 24 hours. Its movement seems bullish, but it is still not recovered.

Graph of the cryptocurrency and pair XCHUSD as of 04/16/2022 in real time, in a 24-hour time frame.