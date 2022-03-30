What has become of the life of Melanie Martínez, ex of Christian Domínguez

Christian Domínguez decided to talk about his ex-partners and spoke about his relationship with Isabel Acevedo, assuring that it was not a mistake. Likewise, he pointed out that he feels very grateful to Karla Tarazona, but who he did not talk about was the mother of his first daughter, Melanie Martinez. In this note, we tell you what is in her life.

Who is Melanie Martinez?

Singer Melanie Martinez was the second wife of the artist Christian Dominguezsince both were married in 2006. But, everyone was surprised when it was revealed that the cumbiambero said yes in front of the altar when he was still married to Tania Ríos.

Apparently this whole situation was not known to Melanie, since years later they had their first daughter Camila Domínguez. It should be noted that Martínez had another small one but from a different relationship.

Why did Melanie and Christian break up?

Even though Christian Dominguez ensures that his marriage with Melanie Martinez It ended due to a difference in characters, his ex-wife assures that they ended up due to infidelity. melanie He relates that he began to suspect that something was happening because the cumbiambero left his house every day at 8 am and returned at 6 pm with the excuse of his rehearsals for ‘El Gran Show’.

Over time, it became known that he had an affair with his dancer from the Gisela Valcárcel program and it was even learned that they shared some trips. After the end of their marriage, Christian He had several relationships among his conquests were: Vania Bludau, Daniela Rivas and Karla Tarazona, Melanie was encouraged to tell the last one that sooner or later the cumbiambero would be unfaithful.

Years later he also had a relationship with another dancer, Isabel Acebedo, and today he has an affair with the singer Pamela Franco, with whom he has just had his third daughter.

Who is the first wife of Christian Domínguez?

the first time he married Christian Dominguez It was in 2002 with Tania Ríos but the love story did not last long and after a few years they separated. Although so far they have not divorced because she is abroad, and according to Milena Zárate, she does not plan to return to Peru.

Christian Domínguez and his ex-partners

Many girls have stolen the heart of Christian Dominguez, being the first to be made known Tania Ríos. She then had a long relationship with Melanie Martínez but it ended due to an alleged infidelity of the singer with a dancer. In 2013 he had two relationships, the first was with Daniela Rivas and then with Vania Bludau, but a year later he had another partner again and this time it would be Karla Tarazona but he was also unfaithful and this time with Isabel Acevedo.

Although today he has a formal relationship with Pamela Franco and apparently he has already settled down. This couple had a little girl a few months ago and now they live with the daughter that the cumbiambero had with Melanie.

Did Christian Domínguez get married to Karla Tarazona?

The singer Christian Dominguez and Karla Tarazona publicly stated years ago that they were happily married, but this could not be possible because the cumbiambero is still married. Some time later, they assured that their marriage was only a betrothal contract that will be valid as soon as their respective divorces are made official.

How did Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco meet?

Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco met when they were both invited to lead a musical program in Latina, which was sponsored by Nílver Huárac. It is in this show where they began to establish a more than close bond than the friendship.

Some time later, both were very lovingly supported, although the cumbiambero still had a relationship with Isabel Acevedo, the “Chabelita”, so they only decided to make their romance official several months later and later they had their first daughter together.

Christian does not rule out asking for Pamela’s hand: “I will not propose it until the divorce comes out”

In the latest edition of América Hoy, this Monday, December 27, which was recorded, Mariella Zanetti asked the cumbiambero about her partner. “Christian, have you proposed to Pamela yet?” she said.

About, Christian Dominguez He was defensive initially. “Don’t be a gossip, what do you care?” He pointed out, but she insisted: “If you have a partner, the most logical thing is that you ask him.”

For this, the singer denied that he had asked the hand of his daughter’s mother. “Not really, the first thing is that the divorce comes out to propose it, without it being there, I don’t think it’s the right thing to do. I think it can be both ways,” he said.

Christian Dominguez He made it clear that his divorce is an ugly issue since he has been trying to get it for almost 20 years, but he hopes to solve it to see where his romance with Pamela Franco.

Christian Domínguez celebrated Christmas with Pamela and their three children for the first time

Christian Domínguez celebrated Christmas in style for the first time with his three children and Pamela Franco. Let us remember that this was known since the cumbiambero stepped on the set of Amor y Fuego for the first time, where he was moved to see the little people he loves the most appearing next to him.

Christian reveals if he apologized to Chabelita and puts on the patch

Christian Domínguez has sworn and sworn that he does not want to make a show with his personal life, but he ended up doing it again by mentioning Isabel Acevedo LIVE.

Everything was evidenced in the edition of América Hoy, on Friday, December 24. With the presence of psychologist Lizbeth Cueva, Janet Barboza asked her partner why Chabelita.

“Christian, taking advantage of the fact that it’s Christmas, would we make peace with Isabel?” She asked him, and he was uncomfortable, but at the insistence of all those present on the set, he answered with everything.

Without mincing words, Christian Dominguez put on the patch and revealed: “It’s nice to forgive and forgive the people we love, and thank God I’ve asked for forgiveness from the people I really love.”

Christian Domínguez would not return to America Today if Chabelita is a driver

Christian Domínguez has sworn and sworn several times that he does not want to make a show of his personal life, and it seems that he wants to keep it by not approaching Isabel Acevedo in any way.

All this year 2021, the cumbiambero has been absent from the set of América Hoy every time his ex-partners have been invited, until he recently met again with Vania Bludau after not seeing her for two years. However, Christian Dominguez I wouldn’t do the same with Elizabeth Acevedo and so he made it clear LIVE during the edition of Wednesday, December 22.

Christian Dominguez revealed that he was about to renew his contract withn America Today by 2022, but yes Elizabeth Acevedo enter, he could not. “I was about to sign it, but with the last comment, I’ll consider it,” he noted.

Christian on the possible return of Melissa Paredes to America Hoy

In the latest edition of Amor y Fuego, the host of América Hoy appeared, Christian Domínguez not only surprised Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter by dancing the feature ‘How the worm is killed’, but also spoke of unpublished details of the departure of his former partner, Melissa Paredes. As recalled, the model withdrew from Ethel Pozo’s space due to the scandal after being supported by Anthony Aranda.

All started when the member of ‘Great International Orchestra’ He was consulted by the popular “Peluchín” about whether the actress would return to host the Magazine program: “I don’t know, that’s not talked about,” said the cumbiambero at the beginning.