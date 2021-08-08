Entertainment

‘What if someone dies? Wait and see ‘

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

James Gunn gave us emotionally devastating deaths in both chapters of Guardians of the Galaxy, between Groot first and Yondu then: in The Suicide Squad, however, ours has had more freedom in this sense, inevitably pushing us to ask ourselves what will be the standard to which he will adhere to his return to Marvel.

After saying he was interested in a film for minors on Dave Bautista’s Drax, Gunn then explained the differences in approach between the two franchises: “However, Guardians of the Galaxy does have gods elements from family movies, when Rocket says, ‘I’ll shoot you in the face and kill you’ we viewers know we won’t see Rocket pull out his gun and make Drax’s face disappear in two seconds.“were the words of the director.

Gunn then continued: “In this movie, in The Suicide Squad, not only do the characters threaten to shoot each other in the face, they actually do it. We know it can happen at all times, there is a much greater sense of danger. In Guardians I obviously killed Groot, I killed Yondu, but it’s not the same thing. We always know that most of them will make it out alive. At least for the first two films. In the third? Wait and see“.

Loading...
Advertisements

Could it be that our James is a veiled threat? Who can tell! Guardians of the Galaxy aside, however, Gunn recently had his say on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

388
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
353
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
326
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
317
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
281
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
267
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
262
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
259
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
241
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
237
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
To Top