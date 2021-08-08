‘What if someone dies? Wait and see ‘

James Gunn gave us emotionally devastating deaths in both chapters of Guardians of the Galaxy, between Groot first and Yondu then: in The Suicide Squad, however, ours has had more freedom in this sense, inevitably pushing us to ask ourselves what will be the standard to which he will adhere to his return to Marvel.

After saying he was interested in a film for minors on Dave Bautista’s Drax, Gunn then explained the differences in approach between the two franchises: “However, Guardians of the Galaxy does have gods elements from family movies, when Rocket says, ‘I’ll shoot you in the face and kill you’ we viewers know we won’t see Rocket pull out his gun and make Drax’s face disappear in two seconds.“were the words of the director.

Gunn then continued: “In this movie, in The Suicide Squad, not only do the characters threaten to shoot each other in the face, they actually do it. We know it can happen at all times, there is a much greater sense of danger. In Guardians I obviously killed Groot, I killed Yondu, but it’s not the same thing. We always know that most of them will make it out alive. At least for the first two films. In the third? Wait and see“.

Loading... Advertisements

Could it be that our James is a veiled threat? Who can tell! Guardians of the Galaxy aside, however, Gunn recently had his say on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.