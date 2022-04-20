What is ACR and how does it work on a Smart TV? – FayerWayer

ACR is Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) technology. ACR enables smart TVs to recognize video images and sound to retrieve specific content much faster than the standard search method, via text input or database browsing.

Do you watch a video or show on your TV and then get ads about it? No, you are not going crazy or crazy. The television collects your data to then send you advertising about your preferences. In 2013, it was even thought of enabling sales channels taking advantage of this technology.

[ Fabricantes de Smarts TV hacen presión para que el ACR pueda convertir cada estación en canales de compra ]

controversies

There have also been controversies: in 2017 the United States government (USA) discovered Vizio spying on users without their consent.

This manufacturer accepted to have collected data and information from users and paid a fine of 2.2 million dollars. Vizio not only collected what each of its screens was projecting but also the channel, the date, and even whether the user watched live streaming or recorded shows. The brand did this to make money.

cable tv (gretalarosa – stock.adobe.com)

Vizio realized that selling all this data and information about user habits was a very lucrative practice. This manufacturer ordered the viewing histories of consumers, based on IP addresses, and then sold them to independent companies that use that data to produce advertising and consumer profiles. The US Trade Commission mentioned that although the viewing histories did not contain information about the identity of consumers (names and addresses), they did contain sensitive data. Which? Sex, age, gender, income, marital status, and household size.

How does it work?

The entire ACR process begins when the user installs his television for the first time and a message appears on the screen asking him if he is willing to share what he is watching. The language can vary and sometimes something a little less direct comes out like “In order to receive better recommendations, could we follow up on your experience?” But this feature can be disabled on various brands of TVs.

What if we press “disagree” directly when they ask for that information? Giving the “Disagree” option to privacy notices may mean the loss of some Smart features of the TV. Namely, we accept advertising or delivery of some of our data (not tracked by ACR) in exchange for having the option, for example, voice command.