What is facial gua sha and how to use it for a natural lifting

She is the protagonist of viral videos; she is used by Gwyneth Paltrow, Kendall Jenner and Emily clarke, among other celebs. Do you already know her?

“It is an ancient Chinese technique and, more than a cosmetic issue, it began as something therapeutic within traditional Asian medicine. Current that usually makes the tissues bleed, as they do with suction cups, all with the aim of oxygenating the blood, transporting new nutrients to the tissues and improving certain parts of the body. With the Gua Sha they also do it, in fact Gua means ‘scratch’ and Sha, ‘bleed or reddish’”, he explains. Lourdes “Polly” Zermeñocosmiatrist and cosmetologist at Polly’s Place spa.





The specialist listed the benefits and explained how to integrate the gua sha facial in the skincare ritual, although he warns that it is important to follow the recommendations of experts, so as not to damage the skin.

1) Benefits of using facial guasha

Flat, made of different stones and smaller than the palm of your hand, this ancient tool has had a boom thanks to social networks, and Lourdes explains the reason for its success.

“Gua Sha you can work at the lymphatic levelactivating the circulation and, with that, stimulating the collagen production and regeneration process. What, in addition, helps to drain toxins, reduce inflammation and purify the skin, but it can also be at the muscular level, since it decontracts and achieves a lifting effect.

2) Which stone to choose for your facial gua sha

Although the most popular is quartz pink, others exist. “I recommend that you choose the stone that appeals to you the most. They all have one different energy charge, and hence its healing power, so I couldn’t say if there is a better one. What is important is that they really are made of stone and not glass or resin“, considers.

Taking into account the most common options and the observations of Julia van Doren, in his book Crystallizeconsiders that the obsidian provides protection and is an energy shield; the jade it is linked to intuition and prosperity; the quartz pink is associated with emotions of compassion and love, and the amethyst It relates to transformation and enlightenment.

3) How to use gua sha on the face for the first time

You do not need to use it every day, you can do it two to three times a weekeither day or night, but always taking the time necessary to carry out the movements gently and conscientiously.

“Use it on a clean face, always accompanied by a oil facial, to help it slide well. Start at the neck, to open channels and achieve good lymphatic drainage; continue with the face and, at the end, drink two large glasses of water, to eliminate toxins, ”says Polly. The general recommendations are: