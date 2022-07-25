What is imposter syndrome?
Have you ever felt like you don’t deserve everything you’ve got? Do you think that you are not up to the challenges you face and that everything you achieve is simply due to luck?
If you feel this way you are not alone, this phenomenon has been popularized as the impostor syndrome, and according to some studies, up to 70 percent of the population has felt this way at some point.
Do you want to know what it is, what it is due to and how to manage the symptoms of this problem?
This syndrome was first identified in 1978 by psychologists Pauline Clance and Suzanne Imes. In their original research, it was determined that this problem primarily affected women, although subsequent studies found that it affects men and women equally.
Impostor syndrome is the idea that we have only been successful due to luck and not our talent, effort or abilities.
People who suffer from it suffer from an inability to internalize and attribute their successes and achievements to themselves. They believe that they are not good enough to perform the job they have or to carry out the activities that are assigned to them. This makes them constantly afraid of being discovered as “frauds” and that at any moment others realize that they are not good enough and therefore they are not worthy of what they have.
As they live constantly vigilant and fearful of being discovered, they feel guilt and hence they feel like “imposters”. In these people, insecurity prevails despite the evidence of their achievements such as diplomas, titles, trophies, job promotions, etc.
main symptoms
Believing that success comes from a stroke of luck and not on one’s own merits Not enjoying one’s own achievements Lack of recognition of one’s own effort Frequent irrational beliefs about oneself that lead to a lack of confidence Feeling of fraud and fear of being discovered by others Constant feelings of insecurity and discomfort with mood swingsPerfectionism and self-demand are very frequentIt is common that they frequently feel permanent dissatisfaction, lack of motivation and sadness
According to an article on this subject in the Gaceta UNAM, Celebrities such as Emma Watson, Michelle Obama, lawyer and writer; Howard Schultz, founder of Starbucks, and Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the Moon, claimed to have suffered from this psychological phenomenon at some point.
In that same article, Laura Barrientos Nicolás, from the Faculty of Medicine (FM), pointed out that impostor syndrome does not have a specific cause. Its origin can be caused by many factors such as biological, psychological or social problems.
Comparisons in childhood such as “your brother/sister is better for this”, “you are not good at school”, or overestimations such as “you are the best” can be a factor in starting it over time.
Barrientos also points out that this symptom is also suffered by people with affective problems of the depressive type, with generalized anxiety disorders and with attention deficit and hyperactivity.
Clinically, the behaviors related to this syndrome are categorized into 5 groups:
Perfectionists: They set extremely high expectations for themselves and even if they meet their goals they don’t feel satisfied.
The Experts: They feel the need to know as much information as possible before starting a project and are constantly looking for new ways to educate themselves and improve their skills. They would never present themselves as a candidate for a job if they do not meet all the requested criteria. They have a lot to say
Natural genius: They are used to receiving praise for the least of their achievements, so they fall into a mental trap when the work requires more effort. Their brains tell them “I’m not as good as I thought or as others think” which indicates that they are an impostor.
Individualistic: they feel that they have to do tasks by themselves and that asking for help means that they are a failure or a fraud
The superhumans: strive to work harder than everyone to prove that they are not imposters. They feel the need in all aspects of life, work, partner, sports, leisure, family. You can have a lot of stress when they fail to stand out in one of the aspects.
how to handle it
One of the first steps to overcoming the symptoms of this problem is to recognize the thoughts and put them into perspective. Our thoughts do not have to be true, they are based on insecurities, fears and our low self-esteem so we can question them and change them for more objective and realistic ones.
On the other hand, it is also useful to be able to observe thoughts without giving them importance and emotionally disconnect from those irrational thoughts.
Another strategy is to share what you think and feel with friends, family or a psychologist, trusted people who we know will not judge our feelings.
As we know, most of us have felt impostors at some point, the important thing is that we are realistic and consistent with our own abilities.