What is imposter syndrome?

Posted note: 2022-07-25

Have you ever felt like you don’t deserve everything you’ve got? Do you think that you are not up to the challenges you face and that everything you achieve is simply due to luck?

If you feel this way you are not alone, this phenomenon has been popularized as the impostor syndrome, and according to some studies, up to 70 percent of the population has felt this way at some point.

Do you want to know what it is, what it is due to and how to manage the symptoms of this problem?

This syndrome was first identified in 1978 by psychologists Pauline Clance and Suzanne Imes. In their original research, it was determined that this problem primarily affected women, although subsequent studies found that it affects men and women equally.

Impostor syndrome is the idea that we have only been successful due to luck and not our talent, effort or abilities.

People who suffer from it suffer from an inability to internalize and attribute their successes and achievements to themselves. They believe that they are not good enough to perform the job they have or to carry out the activities that are assigned to them. This makes them constantly afraid of being discovered as “frauds” and that at any moment others realize that they are not good enough and therefore they are not worthy of what they have.

As they live constantly vigilant and fearful of being discovered, they feel guilt and hence they feel like “imposters”. In these people, insecurity prevails despite the evidence of their achievements such as diplomas, titles, trophies, job promotions, etc.

main symptoms

Believing that success comes from a stroke of luck and not on one’s own merits Not enjoying one’s own achievements Lack of recognition of one’s own effort Frequent irrational beliefs about oneself that lead to a lack of confidence Feeling of fraud and fear of being discovered by others Constant feelings of insecurity and discomfort with mood swingsPerfectionism and self-demand are very frequentIt is common that they frequently feel permanent dissatisfaction, lack of motivation and sadness