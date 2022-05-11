What is it about and where can I watch Shining Girls, the new drama series from Elisabeth Moss?

If we’re looking for some TV queen, Elisabeth Moss’s name is likely to come up quite easily . From his fantastic peggy olson in Mad Men until the devastating performance in The Handmaid’s Talethis American actress never ceases to surprise us, excite us and even make us laugh out loud.

Yesterday, friday 29, premiered on AppleTv his new series Shining Girls. And while we are always happy to see her on screen, we also share the sentiment of the journalist who asked her ironically during the TCA: “When will we see an Elisabeth Moss having a good time and enjoying things?”.

Elisabeth Moss is the protagonist of the last great premiere of AppleTv +

Based on the novel written by Lauren Beukes, the story focuses on Kirby Mazrachi; a young Chicago newspaper reporter whose career was put on hold after she suffered a traumatic assault . However when she discovers that a murder has many things in common and connections with what happened to her, she decides to team up with another reporter to discover the identity of the culprits.

Along with the queen of television, the cast is completed by Wagner Moura, Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell. . As for its creator, Silka Luisa’s name may not be familiar to you but you will undoubtedly have seen some of the series in which she was a part, such as: Halo (Paramount+) or Strange Angel (Paramount+) and she is also working on the television adaptation of Blade Runner 2099.

Elisabeth Moss in the promotional photo for Shining Girls

The season will have only eight one-hour episodes. And while we still don’t know if there will be a second installment, The first three episodes are now available on AppleTv+ .

In recent weeks AppleTv + has been sharing different teasers and advances; and you can now see them from their official YouTube account: