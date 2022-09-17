What is known about the Provial agents who disappeared during training in the United States

As confirmed by a source from the entity, nine people continue with the training in the United States, and the Atlanta Department of Public Safety was informed, which coordinates with the Georgia State Department of Justice to locate them.

A total of 12 people, including agents and support staff of the General Directorate of Protection and Road Safety (Provial) were appointed to participate in training in Atlanta, Georgia, United States; nevertheless, three of the agents decided to abscond from the commission.

In Guatemala, the Legal Department of Provial It is already evaluating the legal actions that will be taken against the three agents, In addition, they will be discharged from the entity.

The training that the Provial staff attended is with the well-known Trooper, from Atlanta, Georgia, who is ranked as one of the best highway police in the United States.

This is the third training with this highway police unit and it consists of improving the attention and response techniques in security on the country’s highways.

It was reported this Friday, September 16 that The motives and whereabouts of the three officers are unknown.

Also read: Who is the recaptured Salvadoran gang member who escaped from the Chimaltenango prison and what is his criminal record

According to the information, two of the three agents separated from the team during a layover in Miami, Florida, while the third agent never showed up to the training center.

The third agent was delayed due to immigration problems and took the flight to the United States until September 11, when the rest did so on September 8.

The agents are:

Sergio Archimides Alonzo Barillas

Pablo Manuel Lorenzo Reyes

Gerber Otoniel Paz