what is known about the visit of the American actor in Guatemala – Prensa Libre

The renowned American actor apparently arrived in Guatemala on a private flight, since he was in the private flight area of ​​La Aurora International Airport.

A photograph of Will Smith on the runway at La Aurora International Airport went viral on March 1, 2022.

Upon his arrival, a group of people who were in the place took the opportunity to photograph him.

Sources confirmed that Willard Carroll Smith, his real name, did arrive in Guatemala. Some social network users even shared images of the Migration registry where it is verified that entered Guatemala on February 28 at 4:39 p.m.

Apparently, the movie star is in Guatemala filming a documentary. However, it is unknown what theme or what type of production it is.

It would not be the first time that Smith looks at Guatemala

In October 2017, Will Smith praised a Guatemalan man. This is Luis Moran, who received a degree in Communication and Design.

Moran, instead of participating in his graduation party, traveled to Sololá and on the way he gave notebooks and pencils to children who live in villages near the Inter-American highway. She also did it in Antigua Guatemala.

Part of this tour was recorded on video and shared on social networks and the New York site Mic replicated it.

The young man never imagined that the American actor Will Smith would see the images and send him an encouraging message.

“Much respect for this hero right here…” was the text that the Hollywood star wrote when sharing the audiovisual on his Facebook account.

Who is Will Smith?

Willard Carroll Smith, Jr., better known by his stage name, Will Smith, was born on September 25, 1968 in the United States.

He began his professional career as the official host of the American hip hop group, DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince.

Over time his performances were gaining popularity, forming part of important films.

Will Smith has starred in films such as Men in Black, I Am Legend, The Pursuit of Happyness, most recently King Richard: A Winning Family, which earned six nominations at the 94th Academy Awards, including for Best film.