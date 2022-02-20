What is Nicole Kidman’s secret to lose weight fast after 40 and 50?

Nicole Kidman is one of our favorite lifestyle icons, because through her social networks she boasts her healthy lifestyle, that’s why we are inspired by her secrets to have an enviable abdomen, which you need to try if you want to lose weight very fast .

Forget losing a few kilos suffering! The beautiful actress teaches us to enjoy our bodies through a lifestyle that connects emotional, mental and physical well-being. Remember that each body is different and that before comparing yourself with others you must take care of your health.

The secrets to lose weight fast

run on weekends

Through his Facebook account, the Hollywood star shared a photograph in which he mentions that it is part of his weekend sports routine, in the image he is seen running freely among nature, while enjoying a beautiful sunset to motivate himself .

According to the Women’s Health portal, the celeb assured that she enjoys this special time very much. “I’m not fast or pretty when I run, but I love being outside. It lifts my spirits and makes me thankful for the world. It brings me great peace,” she said.

Photo: Facebook/ Nicole Kidman

Benefits of running

In addition to relaxing your mind, clearing your thoughts and being in contact with nature, running or jogging at least 30 minutes a day will help improve your mood thanks to the fact that your brain will generate endorphins. It will also strengthen your bones, muscles and respiratory system.