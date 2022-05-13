What is psoriasis: symptoms, causes, treatment…

The MET gala was not only a display of incredible looks on the red carpet, but it also became an unexpected twist in a glamorous showcase in which to make psoriasis visible. The reason? Both Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne refused to hide psoriasis plaques. “If you suffer psoriasis, You cannot allow it to ruin your life or take the best of you. You have to do what you can to make yourself comfortable without it taking over your existence,” Kim explained on Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle website.

However, after the gala, the designer was criticized for promoting a dangerous express diet, so the fight of both to make psoriasis visible was relegated to the background. So today we want to talk about what is psoriasis, what are its symptoms and the available treatments to mitigate its effects.

What is psoriasis and what are its symptoms?

Psoriasis, which affects approximately 2% of the world’s population, a figure that increases over the years, but it is estimated that this is not due to a true increase in the disease, but rather to a better recognition by patients and doctors. That is why it is important to know its symptoms, which is why we spoke with the experts in dermocosmetics and creators of the brand the mixture, Silvia García and Amaia Frade, to find out what psoriasis is. “It is a chronic, autoimmune and inflammatory skin disease of the hyperproliferative type. This means that the cell turnover time is much shorter, and too many skin cells are produced which accumulate forming hyperkeratosis plaques, ie red, scaly patches on the skin. Elbows, knees and scalp are the usual areas of plaque formation, but they can appear in any area of ​​the skin”, they say.

Types of psoriasis and symptoms

The Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology points out that the symptoms of the disease depend on the form of psoriasis that the sufferer has. The most common is plaque psoriasis, which consists of the presence of erythematous plaques covered with whitish scaling. The guttate psoriasis It is characterized by the appearance of small lesions, distributed in a generalized way on the trunk and extremities. The least common is generalized pustular psoriasis, which is defined by erythema and the presence of sterile pustules, so they lack germs inside. Lastly, we can talk about the localized pustular psoriasis, It affects the palms and soles. Its course is chronic and presents sterile pustules and brownish macules.

Factors that worsen the disease

Dr. Natalia Jiménez, dermatologist at the Pedro Jaén La Moraleja Group, explains what the factors that can worsen psoriasis. “It has been shown that there are certain infections, some drugs (such as lithium, beta-blockers and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) and emotional situations such as stress that can trigger an outbreak of psoriasis. In addition, local trauma, whether caused by scheduled surgery or a burn, can develop, in that area of ​​skin, a psoriasis lesion in people with a previous diagnosis of this pathology or who are predisposed to it. Pedro Catalá, cosmetologist, doctor of Pharmacy and founder of TwelveBeauty, Add other factors. “Abusing tobacco, alcohol and following an unbalanced diet worsens the disease. All of these factors translate to inflammation, one of psoriasis’s worst enemies,” she warns.

The creators of Lamixtura emphasize the importance of education focused on improving the quality of life of those who suffer from the disease. A balanced diet rich in omegas (diet affects our mood, but also our skin), the intake of turmeric (because of its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties) and spending time outdoors are some of his recommendations.

Specific care for psoriasis

The skin of people with psoriasis needs specific care, with mild cleansers and lotions or moisturizing facial creams with emollients and repairing active ingredients of the barrier to try to space the shoots. What’s more: Moisturizing creams are the basic therapeutic pillar, as they prevent fissuring of the plates and facilitate the patient’s mobility. The Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology explains that most products of this type contain urea at concentrations between 5 and 10%, although sometimes it is appropriate to use products with urea concentrations of around 40% or with salicylic acid. at 5-20%.

“Good skin care should always be maintained, even when there is no outbreak, because all the skin is affected and has a poor barrier function. For plaque areas, keratolytics will be needed. Pharmacological treatments for psoriasis should always be evaluated with medical professionals”, comment the dermocosmetic experts Silvia García and Amaia Frade, creators of Lamixtura.

Psoriasis Treatments

Currently there are very effective treatments capable of minimizing the possible physical and psychological repercussions of the disease. Before starting, Dr. Patricia Abajo, dermatologist at Clinique La Prairie Madrid, makes some important clarifications. “Although there are treatments with which to improve psoriasis, we cannot speak of a cure, since it is a chronic disease. However, we can control it by reducing the frequency and intensity of outbreaks. Treatment is individualized. The most correct one for the patient is decided based on age, sex, severity and type of psoriasis, and the presence of concomitant diseases and/or treatments.”

Dr. Natalia Jiménez, dermatologist at the Pedro Jaén La Moraleja Group, comments on some of the most widely used. “Usually, in mild cases, we tend to resort to topical treatments, the vast majority corticosteroids. When creams are not enough, we turn to other options, such as phototherapy, which can be done in the clinic or with an ultraviolet radiation lamp in the patient’s home, with a dose always supervised by the doctor. When the phototherapy is not effective either, we can use oral drugs, what we call classic systemic drugs or biological systemic drugs, of recent use. The latter are characterized by their excellent safety profile and high efficacy, since they are capable of completely clearing up severe psoriasis conditions”, he explains.

Dr. Patricia Abajo comments that on many occasions, the patient with psoriasis goes through different treatments throughout his life. “Rotational, sequential or combined treatment schemes are carried out so as not to abuse any of them,” she clarifies.

Is makeup an enemy or an ally of psoriasis?

Usually, both Cara Delevingne and Kim Kardashian, who does not hesitate to make psoriasis visible in their networks, make up their bodies to hide the ravages of the disease. We talked to the experts to find out if wearing makeup is counterproductive and what to consider when choosing the right products.

Before starting, Dr. Patricia Abajo, dermatologist at Clinique La Prairie Madrid, points out that if the intention is camouflage psoriasis facial plaques, the ideal would be to start with a short course of treatment with some combination of corticosteroids and topical vitamin D derivative at night a few days before to reduce inflammation. “You have to try to hydrate the area as much as possible so that the scales of the lesions are less noticeable, and lastly, apply a covering makeup,” he explains.

Dr. Natalia Jiménez, dermatologist at Grupo Pedro Jaén La Moraleja, talks about how the concealer makeup It is a specific technique that allows you to hide or disguise some skin diseases that cannot be resolved with conventional medication. “It is characterized because it has a high concentration of pigments in its composition, so that it is capable of covering changes in skin tone (in the case of psoriasis, redness). It is also characterized by high durability. Some guidelines in the choice of makeup in these patients would be that it should always be corrective, ideally with Solar protection incorporated, dermatologically tested and without perfumes, avoiding it in psoriasis lesions with wounds (or scabs) to avoid superinfection of the psoriasis plaque”, he warns. “My recommendation is to look for formulas rich in vegetable oils that have a film-forming capacity for the skin and opt for ingredients such as rice starch or zinc oxide, which are very soothing”, adds Pedro Catalá, cosmetologist, doctor of Pharmacy and Founder of Twelve Beauty.

