What is the bob haircut that suits you the most?

The Bob is he haircut preferred after the pandemic. The reasons could be many. We think it could be because it allows us to look good, even if we haven’t been to the salon; because it keeps the ends at bay, so you don’t have to cut again in a short time and because it refreshes the face so much, that it always makes us look young and pretty.

It is such a versatile classic that it allows giving it a very current and even futuristic nuance. Its great ‘boom’ was in the daring, but austere 20s, as a result of the First World War. For practicality and hygiene, the nurses – who also laid the foundations for the use of sanitary napkins that we use today – began to wear the hair shorter. Soon, little by little, only young and daring women followed in their footsteps.

In 2022, still with the presence of COVID-19 and with political tensions due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Bob returns to give answers to comfortable, elegant, intelligent and practical beauty.

Types Bob

There are so many diversities Bob As styles and creativity, we break down some:

The Bob classic

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/03/04/a-woman-with-long-hair-84f0f883.jpeg

It favors all types of hair, however, be careful with the length, since, if you have a very wide, round or square face, it is likely (in beauty there are no exact rules) that the one that goes to the right will not favor you. jaw height because it could look bigger or harden the face more. If this is your case, bet on one at shoulder height, accompanied by a fringe.

jagged Bob

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/03/04/a-girl-talking-on-the-phone-in-the-street-8c87aba1.jpg

It is a cut above the shoulders and the technique has the particularity of uneven strands that allow more movement to your hair. It favors women who need to look charming in a minute; those with very thin hair and fine strands who seek to give more energy and body to the hair. Like the other types of Bobfavors women of short stature because it stylizes visually.

Bobcat

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/03/04/person-with-lenses-f9b71544.jpg

Of all it is the most similar to the current mullet; with the difference that the cut is above the shoulders. The technique consists of a square base to which nonchalance is added through layers until reaching the height of a fringe. This type of cut is ideal for cleaning ends that have been mistreated with chemicals and require a good snip to restore a healthy appearance. If this is not your case, go ahead! You can also show them off.

Crop Bob

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/03/04/natalie-portman-smiling-3e4eb57f.jpg

It is not new, rather it returns with this name, since there is evidence that Natalie Portman wore it in childhood and continues to use it with a modern and more grounded air at her current age. She is a good ambassador Bob classic and this We also saw it in the fifth season of the revolutionary series “La Casa de Papel”, in the face of Úrsula Corberó, under the character of her from Tokio de ella. It is ideal for very young women or those who are in the spirit of it, oval faces, thin and neck from normal to fine.

blunt Bob

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/03/04/a-woman-with-an-umbrella-in-her-hand-831efa02.jpg

Inspired by the sophisticated French style, this type of cut Bob It comes to benefit women who want their face to look slimmer. It consists of cutting the hair mid-neck, with frayed ends and no layers. It adds volume and can be used by all ages.