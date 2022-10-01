What is the life of Zach Galifianakis, the star of What Happened Yesterday?

Unlike Alan Garner’s delusional and borderline legal profile, his character in the saga The Hangoverthe lifestyle of Zach galifianakis It is so low profile that the children of the star of the films that in Argentina were known as ¿Happened yesterday? They don’t know that their father is an actor. They think he’s a librarian.

Though Zach galifianakis keeps his private life discreet, he is known to is married to Quinn Lundberg for a decade and has two children, ages 5 and 8. In the program Entertainment Tonight told a curiosity about his boys.

“My children do not know that I am an actor. They think I’m a librarian somewhere,” he recounted. What is the problem? That he doesn’t want them to see his movies, especially The Hangover. “They will never know. If you ask me, I’ll just tell you that I don’t know what they are talking about. I had nothing to do with that movie, ”she assured.

Zach Galifianakis in What Happened Yesterday?

The actor said his goal is “protect their innocence as much as possible, because they are just children”. She even shared his opinion of other parents: “People come up to me and say that their children loved all three movies. And I can’t help but think that they are terrible parents and that children need to mature a lot before seeing those films.”

Zach Galifianakis: from stand-up to Hollywood

Zachary Knight Galifianakis was born on October 1, 1969 in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. He is the son of a Greek merchant and an employee at an art center. He first studied Communication at the University of that state, but it went poorly and he dropped out. He then traveled to Los Angeles to try his luck and started doing stand-up.

He debuted on American television in five episodes of the series boston common (1996/1997) and then participated in several more productions. She also played small roles in many movies since 1999, among which the best known were Alaskan Adventuredirected by Sean Penn in 2007; Madness of love in Las Vegas (2008) and nonstop lovewhere he was one of the fired (2009).

Fame came to him suddenly, when he became one of the protagonists of Happened yesterday?, along with Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Justin, in 2009. Director Todd Phillip had seen him at one of his shows and invited him to the casting, which did not go well. Luckily they called him in for a second audition and he turned out to be sweet as crazy Alan Garner. The movie was so successful, that there were two other parts, in 2011 and 2013.

The day Zach Galifianakis was spat on by Brad Pitt

The actor defines himself as an “indie” comedian and likes doing sketches on the Internet so much that, despite being a Hollywood star, he continues to do them. He has his own series, Between two fernsIn the portal funny or diewhich became the movie between two ferns for Netflix.

Zach Galifianakis at the premiere of his latest film, “Ron da error” (Photo: EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER).

There he interviews very, very famous people, to whom he asks sarcastic questions. Some of those interviewed included former President Barack Obama, Brad Pitt, Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron, Justin Bieber, Bruce Willis, Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Aniston and Hillary Clinton.

it’s so disrespectful Zach galifianakis with his questions, that during the interview Brad Pitt himself spit a piece of gum in his face when he asked him if he believed that people paid too much attention to his appearance and therefore did not realize that he was a very bad actor.

For his last film job, a year ago, he was the voice of the defective robot Ron in the Disney film Ron gives error. Have her children seen it?

While working, Zach galifianakis lives in Los Angeles. But whenever he enjoys free time, he travels with his family to his farm in North Carolina, where he doesn’t use a cell phone or watch television. There he is engaged in donkey breeding and beekeeping.