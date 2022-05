What is the most popular movie on Netflix Mexico today

The advance of the technology of the new millennium, added to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the international level, led citizens to seek new ways to enjoy cinema from the comfort of home.

As a result, various streaming platforms have been born, as is the case with Netflixwhich has managed to take advantage of its extensive catalog of productions and has positioned itself in the taste of users.

From that catalog stand out these 10 movieswhich have gained fame and become the topic of conversation in recent days.

Here is the list of the most viewed Netflix Mexico:

one. such for which

A Los Angeles wine company executive travels to an Australian sheep farm to land a big client, only to find herself working as a ranch hand and meeting a handsome winemaker.

two. back to school

A thirty-seven-year-old woman wakes up from a twenty-year coma and returns to high school where she was once a popular cheerleader.

3. Dangerous

A reformed sociopath heads to a remote island after the death of his brother. Shortly after his arrival, the island falls under siege from a deadly gang of mercenaries, and when he discovers his role in his brother’s disappearance, he embarks on a relentless quest for revenge.

Four. Sonic: The Movie

Sonic, the cheeky blue hedgehog based on the famous Sega video game series, will experience adventures and misadventures when he meets his human friend and police officer, Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom will join forces to try to stop the plans of the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), who is trying to catch Sonic in order to use his immense powers to dominate the world.

5. Tuscany

When a Danish chef travels to Tuscany to sell his father’s business, he meets a local woman who inspires him to rethink his approach to life and love.

6. The perfect family

Lucía believes that she leads a model life and has everything under control. Since she got married, she put all her efforts into caring for her family, until she got what she believes is the height of the perfect woman; reaching fifty without cellulite, a son who idolizes you and a husband who has learned to close the lid. However, everything begins to collapse the day Sara appears, the girlfriend of her son; a young girl, free and foul-mouthed, who dynamites all the feminine values ​​in which Lucía fervently believes. From that moment is when she will discover that being perfect was not what she thought.

7. G.I. Joe

GI Joe is the code name of a highly trained special force whose primary mission is to defend human freedom and world peace. The Plucky Joes are men and women of courage, possessing a dynamic mix of special talents, personality, and ingenuity. Armed with some of the most sophisticated weapons conceivable, these individuals constitute the most formidable fighting force in the world.

8. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Young Ganga is tricked by her boyfriend, who promises her a film career, to leave the countryside and move to Bombay. Once in the city, she is sold to a brothel in Kamathipura, India’s main red light district in the 1950s. There she falls apart, but her rebellious spirit prevails. She, perhaps, only she can accept what she has had to live through, but at least she will be able to take advantage of the circumstances. She will become the feared Gangubai, a defender of prostitutes who, allied with a neighborhood mobster, will be the first woman to raise her voice in favor of the rights of sex workers and their children. (FILMAFFINITY) Preview: Berlin Film Festival 2022

9. sex education

As the insecure Otis has an answer to any questions about sex thanks to his mother being a sexologist, a classmate encourages him to open a “clinic” at the institute.

10. widows

Film adaptation of ‘The Widows’, a 1983 British miniseries, here set in present-day Chicago, about four women with nothing in common except a debt inherited from the criminal activities of their late husbands. Veronica (Viola Davis), Alice (Elizabeth Debicki), Linda (Michelle Rodriguez) and Belle (Cynthia Erivo), decide to take charge of their destiny and conspire to forge a future with their own rules. With a script by Gillian Flynn (‘Gone Girl’).

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Netflix in the war for streaming

Netflix has become the most important streaming platform in recent years and its success has led most entertainment companies to promote their own platforms, such as Disney+ and HBO, among others.

Although started as a company that offered DVD rental services through postal mail, it was in 2011 when the company started operations outside the United States and Canada, by offering its catalog via streaming in Latin America and the Caribbean. A year later it would also reach some European countries and later Asia.

In 2011 the company ventured to start with the production of its own content that started with the successful series house of cardswhich led her to create her studio in 2016. By 2018, it would be defined as a global internet television network.

Previously, on January 16, 2014, one of the most important moments arrived for Netflix: be nominated for an Oscar for the first time in its history with the documentary The Square.

Its catalog includes films that have won an Academy Award, multi-award-winning and viral series such as Squid Gameor important products in Spanish such as The Money Heist Y Elite.

According to the latest records released by the firm itself, after reaching glory figures during the pandemic, it was announced that in the first quarter of 2022 it lost 200 thousand subscribers, the strongest blow the company has received in 11 years. Among the causes of this collapse are the sharing of passwords and the growing competition.

However, that’s not all, as the streaming company expects to lose two million accounts in the second quarter of 2022, so this year is expected to be the worst in its history.

How to make a Netflix party or Teleparty?

netflix partyalso know as telepartyhas become one of the most popular applications that has given the streaming platform a plus, as it has allowed users to see the same content at the same time with friends, partner or family even if they are not in the same space.

Created as a Google extension, this tool mixes the ability to stream simultaneously with a tray of text messageswhere participants can exchange their thoughts in real time.

Although this tool has not been developed as such by Netflix, just go to the Teleparty page and install google chrome extension. Once installed, you must open the account, play what you want to see and click on the Netflix Party (NP) icon that will turn red and then give the “start party” option that will provide a link that can be shared with more people to join.

