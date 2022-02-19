What is the next James Gunn spin-off series after ‘The Peacemaker’?

The peacemaker ended its first season last Thursday with outstanding audience numbers and agreeing with critics and the publicabout the look with which James Gun has developed a character that, a priori, turned out to be despicable in the suicide squad. However, just as he did with the adventure of the group of antiheroes, the filmmaker has managed successfully drastically change the pitch of some of its sequences. From the clumsy and crazy comedy he passes to the sensitivity and emotion of some heroes shattered inside. Warner Bros and the cast have already confirmed the second season, but before that, Gunn has already revealed that he is working on another spin-off series of a DC character. Will it be Harley Quinn? Blood sport? Ratcatcher?

Gunn has not been able to give many clues, however he has clarified that the new series will belong to the same universe. That is to say, the safest thing is that it’s another character the suicide squad. However, it will have humor, although not as much as the one it has maintained throughout the first season. The peacemaker.

By default, we could forget about Harley Quinn. Margot Robbie has a very complicated schedule and it would need a dose of humor similar to the John Cena series. Hopefully we are venturing too much, Quinn is one of the most beloved in the fandom, something that could bring her back soon, even though her actress needs to rest a bit from her character. Another one that has more possibilities is Bloodsport (Idris Elba), with the company of his protege Ratcatcher (Daniela Melchor). Or perhaps, the rodent controller well deserves the prominence of its own spin-off to delve into youth alongside his father, the first Foxcatcher, played in the film by director Taika Waititi.

The next in the pools could be The Vigilante (Freddie Stroma)the charismatic companion who has shone in the spin-off of The peacemaker. A somewhat strange choice since it will surely appear in the second season and its impact may not be for a series of its own. Finally there is the option to rescue Rick FlagJoel Kinnaman and delve into the past of a role that is also very dear to fans of the film, now available on HBO Max.