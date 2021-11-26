What is the somatotype and why is it important

What is the somatotype

Somatotypes are a classification based on physique of people. The term somatotype was coined around the 40s of the last century by the physician and psychologist William Sheldon, who initially used this classification to frame his patients and define their psychological traits. Subsequently the method it was used in the sports and dietary fields by personal trainers and nutrition professionals to study food and training plans that took into account the physical conformation of their patients and clients. To determine the somatotype of a person, some must be taken into account parameters including height, body weight, femur and humerus diameter, calf and arm circumferences, and size of skin folds. It is therefore not a question of a classification that is based simply on the visual examination of the patient or client but on parameters that are measured. On the basis of these parameters, people are divided into a category, depending on whether the quantities of body fat (endomorphy), the development of muscle mass (mesomorphy) or the greater development in height compared to fat and muscles (ectomorphy) are more relevant. . Once the somatotype has been discovered, the professional is able to develop a specific and tailored training program and food plan, taking into account the constitution of the client or patient, which conditions their tendency to develop more or less muscle mass or more or less adipose tissue. This classification it is very simplified since no one falls into a single category: very often people have traits of two categories, but usually it is only one profile that prevails over the two. Furthermore, the categories of somatotypes can foresee various combinations, up to determining over seventy different profiles. Finding out what your somatotype is is therefore not so simple, but it is possible to recognize the features that predominate.

The somatotypes

As we have seen, each of us has their own constitution which leads to the development of muscle mass and adipose tissue in a different way. Based on the constitution or conformation physics it is possible to divide the various physicalities into three big ones categories of somatotype:

mesomorph

ectomorph

endomorph

Mesomorph

The mesomorphic somatotype has strong musculature and a harmonious body and athletic. Mesomorphs are generally muscular, have little fat mass distributed evenly and have a “V” conformation, therefore broad shoulders and narrow hips. In general, the mesomorphic somatotype does not have major problems related to body weight and hardly gains weight because it has a rapid metabolism, given by the high muscle mass that consumes more energy than fat mass. To maintain their weight and not gain weight, mesomorphs can structure their own diet habitual dividing the dish into three parts: one third of the dish will be occupied by proteins, a third by whole grains and the last third by raw or cooked vegetables and fruit. The workouts suitable for those with a mesomorphic constitution are the high-intensity and interval training ones, known as HIIT workouts, which allow you to maintain genetically inherited muscle mass.

Ectomorph

The ectomorphic somatotype is characterized by a slim figure and not very muscular. Generally they are tall, slender and slender, so in addition to having poorly developed muscles they also tend to accumulate little body fat. It is quite difficult for ectomorphs to gain weight; the greatest risk for those with this constitution is not to gain weight but to lose tone. To avoid this, those who are ectomorphs should pay attention to diet and exercise. In particular, to be able to maintain or develop muscles, those with an ectomorphic constitution must ensure adequate caloric and protein intake through food. The diet for people with ectomorphic somatotype should include a percentage of carbohydrates equal to 45%, proteins up to 30-35% and at least 20% fat. Ectomorphs can increase calorie, protein, and fat intake by consuming portions of peanuts, pistachios, almonds or other nuts and by including oilseeds and protein cereals or pseudo-grains, such as brown rice and quinoa, in their usual diet. The ectomorphs should avoid a sedentary lifestyle and regularly perform physical activity: the workouts ideal for those with an ectomorphic constitution are those useful for developing power, which therefore include squats, lunges, exercises with weights.

Endomorph

Compared to other somatotypes, endomorphs are characterized by higher percentages of body fat and tend to put on weight with greater ease. These are therefore people who are more at risk than overweight and obesity and who struggle to maintain their ideal weight. Endomorphs tend to have a slowed basal metabolism and suffer more from water retention; they are therefore more prone to swelling, heaviness in the lower limbs and cellulite. On the other hand, if they train, endomorphs can develop lean mass, i.e. muscle mass, quite quickly, which allows them to increase the basal metabolic rate. THE diets more suitable for endomorphic people should provide high percentages of proteins (even up to 30%), carbohydrates for about 40% and fats around 30%. Endomorphs should be careful not to exceed calories and salt, a source of sodium and cause of water retention. Physical exercise for endomorphic people is essential both to burn energy and avoid gaining weight and to reactivate lymphatic and blood circulation by eliminating water retention and cellulite and also obviously to develop muscle mass. L’work out best for this somatotype involves aerobic or cardio exercises alternating with resistance and toning exercises.

How to recognize your own

To recognize your somatotype you can refer to the descriptions listed above. L’self evaluation it is not always easy and it is necessary to take into account the fact that often each of us presents features of two profiles, therefore it is necessary to evaluate which of the two is predominant. The somatotype, however, represents a starting point and is not unchangeable: the physicality changes over the years and in relation to the type of nutrition and exercise physicist. Regardless of one’s constitution, it is always important to eat well and carry out regular physical exercise, taking into account not only one’s conformation but also one’s personal tastes and inclinations.