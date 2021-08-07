News

What is the state of the relationship between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott in 2021?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ended their two-year relationship in October 2019. It seems that the separation came out of nowhere. Two months ago, the duo celebrated Jenner’s 22nd birthday on vacation on a yacht in Italy.

Just a month before disbanding, they celebrated the release of the rapper’s documentary on Netflix, Listen, Mom, can I fly. The duo also share a daughter, Stormi, and it looks like it’s doing well. Therefore, fans were shocked when they took their separate route.


