What is the YOLO economy? The impact on the labor market

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought profound changes in the private and working lives of many individuals, especially among the millennials. However, many of the concerns for the professional future and the difficulties of adapting to the new working methods seem to have been overcome by many young people, who have embraced a new interesting current of thought: the YOLO (You-only-live-once) economy.

The YOLO economy was theorized by Kevin Roose – expert in innovation and new technological trends, author of several readings on finance and the relationship with automation and included by Forbes in the “30 under 30” list in 2015 – in an article published in spring 2021 on New York Times.

Let’s analyze what are the characteristics of this working philosophy and the effects it could have on the labor market in the coming years.

YOLO economy: what it is and why it is called that

The English acronym «YOLO “ it is not a recent invention. It is a word that went viral starting from 2011 thanks to a song by the Canadian rapper Drake and its meaning is “You Only Live Once“, or “You only live once“. The real origin of this acronym is however uncertain, although some tend to attribute it to the actress Mae West.

That said, it is easy to understand what the great pillar of the YOLO economy is: make bold decisions and don’t be afraid to take risks. Millennials who have embraced this vision are likely to abandon their current job to launch their own business activity, which increasingly has hobbies and passions as its object.

New companies take advantage of remote work and use the latest technologies to reach customers, eliminating physical locations using the coworking.

It may seem strange that in times when there is great uncertainty about the future, we choose to expose ourselves more to risk, but we must not neglect a series of elements that in countries such as USA or the UK they are driving drastic change.

Also in Italy the YOLO economy is finding some important points of support, such as the funds destined for the development of digitization and innovation through National Recovery and Resilience Plan

YOLO economy: the main causes

Behind the spread of this phenomenon there are many causes, some are of a sociological nature while others concern economic aspects.

Loading... Advertisements

Lockdowns and restrictive measures have alienated young people from the daily grind and prompted them to try new things. Many of them have started online professional courses to keep busy, discovering new stimuli and learning skills usually related to the IT world, such as the computer programming, the web design or the digital marketing.

The discovery of new professional fields was followed by awareness of the limits of the traditional world of work, which in the difficult months of the lockdown often had to deal with the difficulties in carrying out remote tasks or the poor digital literacy widespread in many small businesses, especially if active in provincial contexts.

A notable impact on the birth and spread of the YOLO economy was also the vaccination, thanks to which it was possible to resume the job market, which in certain sectors is close to pre-Covid levels. Companies that have returned to hiring have not always put it in the attic smart working or teleworking. On the contrary, they continued to offer employees these ways to make certain processes more efficient and at the same time guarantee safety in the workplace, solving problems such as overcrowding of physical offices in the bud.

In the UK also the Brexit it would have encouraged the spread of the YOLO mentality. The exit from the EU triggered a series of profound changes in British society, which found itself caught between the pandemic and economic difficulties such as delays in supply chain And the lack of workforce in key sectors of the economy. These problems have tempered the resilience and problem solving of young people across the Channel, who now find themselves facing an economy that shows strong signs of improvement.

The last factor to take into account is represented byaccumulation of savings that many young workers have achieved during 2020. These capitals have formed a solid basis for the opening of companies and the enhancement of work tools.

The impact of the YOLO economy on the world of work

To better understand the impact that the YOLO economy can have on the world of work, just look at some statistics relating to United States released by the US Entrepreneurship Association. According to reports from the president of the institution Charles Jackson, in 2020 they registered 4.35 million of new applications for the start-up of businesses managed by subjects born between the 1980s and the early 2000s. Compared to 2019, the increase was equal to 24.13%.

To these numbers are added those that emerged during a research conducted by Microsoft, according to which globally the 41% of the workforce will consider leaving their current job within the next 12 months. The 46% of these workers will also decide to find a new job in another sector or to set up their own business. However, US analysts underline the gap that has been created during the pandemic: compared to 2019 they are currently 8.4 million fewer jobs.

As we discussed earlier, the accumulation of savings can facilitate the transition to work. In the absence of strong financial support, it can be difficult to start your own business or start a professional retraining process.

Useful tips to embrace the YOLO economy

Here are some simple tips for anyone who wants to get involved and embrace the philosophy of the YOLO economy: