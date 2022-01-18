What is ‘World Of Women’ and why does Eva Longoria love it?

In July last year, one of the first female-led non-fungible token collections (NFT) was launched, with 10,000 works of art by women; along the way, the project has grown in value and has thus attracted the interest of some famous people.

Here are the latest news on World of Women and the new agreement reached with a talent agency.

What happened

World of Women is a collection of 10,000 non-fungible tokens available at minting price of 0.07 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

“A community that celebrates representation, inclusiveness and equal opportunities for all. United by a unique collection of its kind, with 10,000 works of art by different and powerful women ”, reads a description of the project.

The project was co-founded by Yam Karkai, who was the artist of the project created by “4 friends who share the same vision and who have joined together”; the team currently includes nine people, according to the World of Women website.

“We love welcoming people into the NFT industry and creating a supportive environment for everyone from new community members and new collectors to emerging artists and NFT enthusiasts,” says the World of Women website.

The project has grown both in terms of rating and popularity: CryptoSlam ranks World of Women at the 24th place ever for sales volume in NFT, with $ 129.5 million in sales. The project is climbing the charts, and at the time of publication it had a low price of 7.33 ETH.

The project attracted several famous people

The woman-centered agenda of this NFT project has attracted the interest of many collectors and investors in NFT, who credit it with being one of the first in this industry.

Gary Vaynerchuk (alias Gary Vee), one of the owners of World of Women, has highlighted the project on several occasions.

The actress Reese Witherspoon entered the non-fungible token business late last year and found herself a to possess a World of Women NFT that has become her profile picture on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), viewable by its 2.9 million followers.

In the (near) future, every person will have a parallel digital identity. Avatars, crypto wallets, digital goods will be the norm. Are you planning for this? – Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 11, 2022

The actress Eva Longoria, one of the latest celebrities to enter the non-fungible token industry, bought a World of Women NFT via a potential partnership with MoonPay; Longoria also features a World of Women NFT as her own picture profile on Twitter, where he has 6.8 million followers.

This month the producer and creator of television programs Shonda Rhimes he tweeted on World of Women, and also the former musician of the one direction Liam Payne he tweeted about.

MoonPay is the owner of 13 NFTs of World of Women on OpenSea, which means that in the future, more celebrities may arrive on World of Women thanks to partnerships with this company, which has already helped attract celebrities to projects such as the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Representation agreement

This week it was announced that World of Women has signed a talent representation agreement with Guy Oseary.

“The signing means that World of Women will evaluate opportunities in film, television, music, gaming and consumer products, among other categories, as well as licensing deals,” Variety said in an exclusive report.

“Everything we do begins and ends with our wonderfully supportive community, and we’re really excited to take the WoW collective to the next level with Guy’s help, starting with fully decentralized licensing rights,” said Karkai.

Oseary is well known in the talent management industry, having worked as a manager for the likes of Madonna, the U2 ei Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Oseary is also a partner of Ashton Kutcher in Sound Ventures: the investment firm has funded some of the world’s most successful tech startups, including Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB), Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) e Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD).

Sound Ventures has also invested in Dapper Labs, Superrare and OpenSea in the cryptocurrency industry.

Yuga Labs, creator of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, signed a representation agreement with Oseary in October.

Photo: via Flickr