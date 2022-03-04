Many reasons can be given why the couple from Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochman It ended. However, on more than one occasion, the same actress was convinced that everything had to do with the two, but she assured that “karma” follows her like the rest of her family.

After 5 years of being together, Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochman They announced their separation on March 12, 2020. Both actors starred in a movie love story and even started a family when they became parents of little Kailani.

During their best times together, their marriage was considered one of the strongest in the Mexican entertainment world. So it was that his break surprised a lot, both his followers and the artistic environment.

The unpublished truth: what made the couple of Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann fail

Although the couple’s love came to an end, both Aislinn Derbez What Mauricio Ochman, from the beginning of their separation, they maintained a cordial relationship as “friends”. They decided to separate on good terms, since they have a daughter in common that unites them. However, on more than one occasion, the actress was seen devastated and without the same energy that she had while keeping their marriage afloat.

Now that each one went on with their lives separately, the look at what made the couple fail is much more objective. For his part, Mauricio has quickly been in love with his new partner, Paulina Burrola. Unlike Aislinn, who has taken his time dealing with her divorce and closing that difficult chapter in her life.

The actress herself decided to open her heart and confess for everything she had to go through after ending her marriage. While many speculate with infidelity on the part of the actor, Aislinn totally ruled out that this was the reason.

When Eugenio Derbez’s daughter told about the divorce process, she confessed that she was heartbroken. From a very young age, she herself worked hard on her parents’ divorce and she was convinced that she could face whatever her life put in front of her. However, when her divorce came, her reality and stability completely mobilized her.

Aislinn herself acknowledged that her marriage to Mauricio Ochman had a special meaning in his life to put an end to that family pattern: karma. It should be remembered that the women in his life, both his mother and her grandmother, had failed in their respective marriages.

After thinking that she would end “that family curse”, the truth is that the breakup hit her emotionally and a lot. As she recognizes that conflicts in couples are for two, she kept a lot for her privacy. However, she acknowledged that she is working in therapy on trust in herself and with others. Far from blaming the father of her daughter, the beautiful actress now does not consider her divorce as a failure, but as a learning experience where love simply ended.

Do you believe in karma like Aislinn Derbez?