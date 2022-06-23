What movies and series are coming out?

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 06.22.2022 13:59:29





Summer has already begun and with it Netflix revealed the release dates of the series, movies, documentaries and other content that will have available for him seventh month and that you can enjoy from 1st of July.

So take note and write down all the dates on which you can play several films and new seasons of successful series like ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Control Z’, ‘Resident Evil’, ‘Rebelde’ and ‘A place to dream’, to mention just a few.

Netflix releases for July 2022

sets

Stranger Things 4: Volume 3 (7/1/2022). Divided by distance, but always resolute, the friends face a terrifying future. But it’s only the beginning. The beginning of the end.

Control ol Z: Season 3 (6/7/2022). After Susana’s death, the group makes a pact to keep the secret. Fifteen months later, @todostussecretos is reactivated and threatens to take away their bright and shiny future.

After Susana’s death, the group makes a pact to keep the secret. Fifteen months later, @todostussecretos is reactivated and threatens to take away their bright and shiny future. resident Evil (7/14/2022). Three decades after the discovery of the T-Virus, a new outbreak reveals the secrets of the Umbrella Corporation. Based on the video game saga.

Three decades after the discovery of the T-Virus, a new outbreak reveals the secrets of the Umbrella Corporation. Based on the video game saga. A Place to Dream: Season 4 (7/20/2022). As Mel navigates her new reality, Jack’s past threatens her future, and new faces turn up and cause a stir in Virgin River.

As Mel navigates her new reality, Jack’s past threatens her future, and new faces turn up and cause a stir in Virgin River. Boo, Bitch (7/8/2022)

The longest night (7/8/2022)

Tune: Season 3 (7/13/2022)

Woo, an extraordinary lawyer (7/13/2022)

VIP Wishes (7/15/2022)

Soul Alchemy (7/23/2022)

From Scrap to Cars: Season 4 (7/27/2022)

Rebel: Season 2 (7/27/2022)

Dream Makeovers: Season 3 (7/27/2022)

Mismatched (7/29/2022)

What movies are premiering on Netflix in July?

The Theory of Everything (7/1/2022). As he gains recognition in the world of physics, Stephen Hawking loses the fight against ALS, which forces him to depend on his wife.

As he gains recognition in the world of physics, Stephen Hawking loses the fight against ALS, which forces him to depend on his wife. Mirreyes against Godínez (7/13/2022). To save their company from bankruptcy, a group of office workers confronts the owner’s bratty sons who take over the family business.

To save their company from bankruptcy, a group of office workers confronts the owner’s bratty sons who take over the family business. The illusionists: Nothing is what it seems (7/26/2022). A group of illusionists rob a bank as part of the show. The public is amazed, but the FBI does not understand how to incriminate magic.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (7/1/2022)

Hello, goodbye and everything that happened (7/6/2022)

Malnazidos (11/7/2022)

Persuasion (7/15/2022)

Too Big for Fairy Tales (7/18/2022)

Live is Life (7/18/2022)

The Gray Man (7/22/2022)

Wounded Hearts (7/29/2022)

Documentaries and specials

My daughter’s killer (7/12/2022). After fighting for decades to bring his daughter’s killer to justice, a father takes extreme measures. A true crime documentary.

After fighting for decades to bring his daughter’s killer to justice, a father takes extreme measures. A true crime documentary. The girl in the photo (7/6/2022)

How to Change Your Mind (7/12/2022)

DB Cooper: Where are you? (7/13/2022)

Shimon Peres: The Nobel Prize winner who did not stop dreaming (7/13/2022)

Street Food: USA (7/26/2022)

The most hated man on the internet (7/27/2022)

children and family

Thomas & Friends: Full Steam Trains (7/8/2022)

Sea Monster (7/8/2022)

Pokémon Master Journeys: Part 3 (7/8/2022)

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along (7/18/2022)

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2 (7/25/2022)

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Warrior (7/14/2022)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – Season 5 (7/21/2022)

Anime