What movies to watch this weekend on HBO Max, Prime Video and Netflix: a masked vigilante, Superman and a space trip | Entertainment

Once again and like every Friday, we come loaded with cinematographic novelties that we are going to recommend for this weekend. Prepare popcorn here we come with 3 recommendations from Netflix, HBO Max and Disney +.

If you are one of those who has stayed at home these holidays, you may be a bit bored since possibly the majority of channels broadcast, or themed movies about Easter or repetitions of programs.

That is why we come with 3 recommendations from Netflix, HBO Max and Prime Video, so that at least the time passes a little faster enjoying good cinema.

We bring you an animated vision of the landing on the Moon in 1969, the mythical Superman and Henry Cavill taking over from Brandon Routh and the well-known vigilante V together with Natalie Portman, acclaimed for her performance.

If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog.

Apollo 10½: A Space Childhood (2022)

This film with a very characteristic animation, tells the story of the first moon landing in the summer of 1969 from two intertwined perspectives: On the one hand, we will have the vision of the astronaut and how the mission unfolded until he managed to land, and, on the other, through the eyes of a child who grows up in Texas, and who has his own intergalactic dreams.

It tells us about the memories of the director himself, Richard Linklater, while It shows us what society was like at the time and how that young man relates to it.

According to the comments, it is a totally captivating and surprising film. So, if you want to enjoy it, you have it available on Netflix.

You can now try Amazon Prime Video for free for one month and with no commitment to stay. On this platform you can watch series like American Gods, Hanna and Jack Ryan, as well as hundreds of exclusive movies.

V for Vendetta (2006)

V for Vendetta is an action drama movie. Based on the graphic novel by Alan Moore. It takes place in Britain in 2038, after the rest of the world has faced nuclear war. It presents us with an alternative vision of this country in which a totalitarian, corrupt and abusive government has risen to total power.

This is where the figure of V emerges, a vigilante known by this name who will use terrorist tactics to fight against the oppressors and will ally himself with a young woman named Evey, (Natalie Portman), whom he saves from the secret police and whom he will make share in your goals.

Today you have this 2006 film available on Movistar+.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

Man of Steel (2013)

Directed by the great Zack Snyder, Man of Steel or the Man of Steel, is the next Superman movie since Superman Returns in 2006. However, this time our superhero does not come with a mesh, but with a pure armor-style supersuit.

The story starts from the childhood of Clark Kent, our Superman. He came to this planet after his home planet, Krypton, was destroyed and his parents sacrificed themselves for him to restore their planet.

This, General Zod knows and will try to destroy it. The war will begin between good and evil. Zod will try to restore his race by destroying the humans, while Superman will fight for us.

It’s available on HBO Max, in case you feel like binge-watching.