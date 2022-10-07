What movies to watch this weekend on MovistarPlus +, Netflix and Disney +: Penelope Cruz, horror at Marvel and one by Mila Kunis | Entertainment

Once again and like every Friday, we come loaded with film news that we are going to recommend for this weekend in October. Prepare popcorn that here we come with 3 recommendations from MovistarPlus +, Netflix and Disney +.

We are beginning to notice how the days are getting shorter and although the good weather still resists, it is already noticeable that we are leaving summer behind. However, nothing stops us and we return once again, like every Friday, to offer you the news of films that bring some platforms, for this weekend.

That’s why we come with 3 recommendations, this time from Netflix, MovistarPlus + and Disney +, that are released this weekend, to make your choice of cinema somewhat easier.

On the one hand, Netflix brings us a suspense with Mila Kunis. MovistarPlus+, for its own, adds Official Competition to its catalog, starring Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas, and finally Disney publishes Marvel’s first foray into horror movies, which you can’t miss.

The Girl Who Had Everything (2022), Netflix

This new suspense movie starring Mila Kunis is going to introduce us to a woman who apparently has it all: a coveted position in a fashion magazine, a great taste in clothes and a dream wedding coming soon.

But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her version of the creepy incident that took place when she was a teenager at schooleverything changes and she will be forced to face a dark truth that threatens to destroy everything.

Today it opens in Netflix.

Official competition (2021), MovistarPlus+

Let’s go with a Spanish. In this great film that MovistarPlus+ premieres today, a billionaire businessman in search of fame and social prestige decides to make a unique and groundbreaking film. To achieve this goal, he hires the top of today: a great team, but with two well-known actors who have not only enormous talent but also a bigger ego.

Both are legends will end up facing each other and must face not only each other, but also their own ghosts.

The Curse of the Werewolf (2022), Disney+

Today I know premieres on Disney + one of the many Marvel movies, but this one will take us into a tribute to the cinema of terror of the 30s, more specifically to the monsters of Universal (his first foray into this type of cinema).

Shot mainly in black and white, the public will be immersed in a gothic atmosphere during a night full of violence.

The premise is quite simple: Ulysses Bloodstone, a renowned monster hunter, has passed away and his widow has summoned the best monster hunters from around the world to pay their respects. Ulysses’ animated corpse will reveal that the group is actually there to fight for the role of the new owner of the red bloodstone like ruby.