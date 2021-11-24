Business

what not everyone knows – Libero Quotidiano

With the pandemic, interest rates have dropped, prompting many Italian families to review their home loans. Everyone’s goal, of course, is to find a better solution. But to do this, you need to keep in mind the three different possibilities granted by banking institutions: that is, renegotiate mortgage, replacement and subrogation. Let’s start with the first possibility. In this case, those who have contracted the mute can change the conditions of the contract with the bank that provided it. This is a zero-cost operation in which those who have taken out the loan do not change the credit institution but agree on new rules.

Those who resort to renegotiation will have to verify that the change is more beneficial. In particular in terms of interest rate, the duration of the contract and the type of contract. To ask to renegotiate the loan, just send a registered letter with return receipt to your bank listing the conditions you would like to change and then the income institution will decide whether to accept. discuss or deny requests.

Then here’s the replacement. The latter is nothing more than the closure (or extinction) of an existing mortgage through the opening of another in another bank. However, the replacement is not free. Indeed it must stipulate a new notarial deed borne by the borrower and ancillary charges must be paid such as investigation and appraisal. Yet the operation has its advantages, since it allows you to request additional financing, change the owners or guarantors of the loan. Finally, the customer is granted subrogation. This possibility consists in the possibility of moving your mortgage from one credit institution to another in order to renegotiate the general conditions of the access contract for the purchase of the house. More specifically, it is the transfer of a mortgage loan from one bank to another that offers better conditions.

