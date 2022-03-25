What the Mexican National Team needs to go to Qatar 2022

With two games to play in the Concacaf octagonalit seems feasible that the

Aztec Selection

Be one of the participating

Qatar World Cup 2022

, to be held from November 21 to December 18 of the current year. There are multiple scenarios that would mean the ticket and we go over them here.

Best scenario for the Mexican National Team

After having tied against the United States, now the Mexican National Team must win at least one of the two remaining games, which will be against Honduras and El Salvador.

If you don’t want to depend on other results, Gerardo Martino and their leaders will have to add in the two remaining matches in the present FIFA date. With this, they must seek to close with at least 27 units, which would already be unattainable for United States or Panamawhose representatives will meet on Sunday 27 in Orlando, Florida.

Tiebreaker to seek the pass to Qatar

If the Mexican team gets four more points (a win and a draw), it would force the ‘Ticos’ and Panamanians to win their two remaining duels and, only then, would the tiebreaker be entered. A scenario that the Aztecs should avoid.

If the Aztecs get three points from three draws, even Costa Rica would have the mathematical opportunity to overcome them and leave them out of the most prestigious event in football. The ‘Ticos’ have gotten into the fight after defeating Canada. will be a FIFA date key to the future of the five teams that continue to fight in the CONCACAF Octagonal Final.

The tiebreaker criteria are these (arranged in order):

– Goal difference

– Goals scored

– Direct confrontations

– Goal difference in direct confrontations

– Goals scored in direct confrontations

– Goals scored as away

– Fair Play Score

– Lottery