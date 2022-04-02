what the Qatar 2022 draw left

World Cup draw details 2:29

(CNN Spanish) — With the attendance of celebrities from the entertainment world, football legends, FIFA officials and coaches of the participating teams, among other guests, the draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup held in Doha opened the curtain on the World Cup event.

The World Cup groups were as follows:

After the draw, one wonders, is there a “group of death”? We review some things that will develop from November 21, when the first match (Senegal-Netherlands) begins.

The group stage for some of Conmebol

Argentinahead of group C, will debut against Saudi Arabia and their second match will be against Mexico (which starts against Poland). If either team doesn’t get a win in the first game, this game could be the game. It should be noted that Argentina eliminated Mexico in the round of 16 at the World Cups in Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010. The current coach of the Mexican team, Gerardo “Tata” Martino, is an Argentine who will try to prevent another adverse result.

Under Lionel Scaloni’s management, the Argentines are in a considerably better place than they were four years ago in Russia and are confident of advancing to the next round.

Do the Mexicans have reason to be discouraged by the group in Qatar? For this Mexican journalist, it is quite the opposite. He knows his opinion in the following video:

Group G, which leads Brazil, is perhaps the most competitive group. Brazil comfortably won the Conmebol tie. Switzerland overtook Italy and qualified directly for the European qualifiers by winning 5 matches, drawing three and no defeats. Serbia, for its part, beat Portugal in the tie (sending it to the playoffs) and did not lose any games either. Also in the group is Cameroon, another strong rival from Africa who qualified with 15 points out of a possible 18.

Ecuador maybe you have a good chance of advancing to the next round. They share Group A with the Netherlands, a team with World Cup history and possibly the rival to beat for first place in the group. However, the top seed in this group is host country Qatar, which is about to prove its worth at home despite not having a footballing tradition. Rounding out the group are Senegal, who barely beat Egypt on penalties to reach the World Cup.

Group H will see the confrontation between Uruguay and Portugal (seeded). The South Americans eliminated the Europeans in Russia 2018 in the round of 16 and will undoubtedly seek a rematch. The one in Qatar could be the last World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo, the indisputable figure of the Portuguese national team.

But not only Portugal seeks revenge against Uruguay. Ghana was the team that lost to Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa in the quarter-finals: it is the match in which Luis Suárez took out a ball on the goal line with his hands headed by Dominic Adiyiah in the last seconds of the match (which ended in penalties).

Two world champions, faced

The most attractive match of the first phase, without a doubt, is that of Spain-Germany in Group E. It is the only group that has two teams that have won a World Cup. But is it the “group of death”? The two teams are the wide favorites to advance to the next phase, and it only remains to be seen how resistant Japan and the winner of the playoff between Costa Rica and New Zealand (to be played on June 13 or 14) can provide.

Watch Enrique Marqués’ analysis of Spain-Germany, the second game of this group, in the following video:

United States and Iran will meet again in a soccer world cup, this time in group B, whose top seed is England. The English reached the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and their goal now is to win the final. In addition to facing the USA and Iran in this group, the English are waiting for another rival, that of the European playoff that would come out between Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.

The current world champion, France, at least on paper does not have a complicated group stage. Denmark is perhaps their strongest rival in Group D, qualifying for the World Cup with 27 points out of a possible 30 in their knockout group. Tunisia complements the group and also the team that wins the playoff between Peru, Australia or the United Arab Emirates.

The interesting thing here with France is that, depending on how they qualify, there could be a possible match against Argentina in the round of 16, repeating the round of 16 match of the last World Cup, in which France beat Messi’s team 4-3.

