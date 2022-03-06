what the Russian tycoon is asking for the ‘Blues’

2022-03-05
The outbreak of ‘war’ of Russia on Ukraine caused one of the most powerful men in football to resign his position. Roman Abramovich confirmed last Wednesday that he was leaving his post and putting the Chelsea. Since then he has received numerous offers, but they still do not satisfy him.
Abramovich’s links with Putin that separated him from Chelsea
The Russian tycoon made this drastic decision to avoid possible sanctions by the UK authorities as one of the men linked to the president Vladimir Putin.
Although he has already stepped aside from the leadership, he is now looking for a buyer for one of the largest institutions on the planet.
As reported in the last hours by the agency Reuters, Abramovich turned down an offer from €3 billion made by an anonymous investor. The information indicates that the businessman wants to sell it for a price that would be around 3,623 million eurosalthough he hopes to get 4,000.
“We are not going to rush. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward.” Joe Ravitchco-founder of investment bank Raine Group LLC and trusted person of Roman on this issue.
It should be remembered that the Russian bought the ‘Blues’ in 2003 for only 170 millionbut throughout these years he has injected a lot of money to sign great players and transform the team into a giant of world football.
Since taking the reins of the Chelsea, Abramovich raised a total of 21 titles in less than 19 years; Before his arrival, he accumulated 13 trophies in his entire existence.