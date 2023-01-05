What unites Ovidio Guzmán with Julio César Chávez Jr.

What is the relationship of Ovidio Guzmán and Julio César Chávez Jr (Reuters/Archive // ​​Instagram/@jcchavezjr )

In the early hours of Thursday, January 5, there was a strong operation by the Mexican armed forces to achieve the recapture of Ovid Guzmanalso known as the Mousemember of the criminal union of the little boys. In the midst of the wave of violence that led to the capture of the son of Joaquin Guzman Loerasome remembered the occasion in which Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.. spoke positively of Ovid.

The mexican boxer came to comment on Ovidio Guzmán since has a family tie that links him directly with one of the members of the Sinaloa Cartel, for which he confirmed that he does have a closeness with the Mouse; however, he asked not to be directly linked to the activities carried out by the drug trafficking group.

Months ago, Chávez Jr. himself used his official Instagram account to clarify what connects him with Ovid and the children of shorty Guzman.

Julio César Chávez Jr. appeared with a Chapo Guzmán cap and criticism was unleashed (Video: @jcchavezjr / IG)

In his broadcasts, Chávez Carrasco clarified that he has a good relationship with everyone, including the Mouse Guzmán, but he did insist that he not be directly linked to the little boys.

“I get along with everyone, don’t link me with anyone, the only relationship I have with this boy (Ovidio Guzmán) because he is my daughter’s uncle and that’s why nothing else”

Julius Caesar is married to Frida Munoz Roman and they have maintained their relationship despite the problems of additions of the Junior.

When Édgar Guzmán was assassinated in 2008, Frida Muñoz separated from the Guzman Loera family. Shortly after, she met Julio César Chávez Jr. and formalized their relationship, which is still valid today. When Frida Munoz she married with him Juniorshe already had a daughter, Frida Sofia Guzman Muñoz.

Frida Sofía Guzmán Muñoz is the granddaughter of “Chapo” Guzmán and is the stepdaughter of Julio César Chávez Jr. (Photo: Instagram/@fridaguzmanoficial)

Although Chávez Jr.’s wife no longer had a relationship with her first family, her daughter still has a relationship with her uncles, including Ovid Guzman. As the former world champion shared, he knows that his stepdaughter still maintains communication with the family of drug traffickers.

Thus, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. justified that the Mouse Guzmán is a “good person” and he even assured that he “knows him well” because he has come to live with him and ruled out all the negative things that have been said about him.

“Ovid? the Mouse?, he is my daughter’s uncle, who has been my daughter for a long time. I know him well and he is a good person, with me he is a great person, I don’t know what they say elsewhere ”

Julio César Chávez is married to Frida Muñoz (Photo: Instagram / @fridamuro)

On a second occasion, the Mexican fighter appeared on a live broadcast wearing a cap that had an image alluding to the shorty Guzman. That item of clothing sparked criticism on social networks because, despite the fact that Julio César did not want to be linked to the family of drug traffickers, that gesture caused that closeness to be questioned again.

In the face of criticism, Julito He assured that there was nothing wrong with it because they were images known in Mexican popular culture, for which he insisted that he did not have to give explanations regarding his clothing and He asked his followers to be “open” to these types of symbols.

“They are characters that are in different parts. I don’t have to explain to youbut you have to see it that way for things to be better in Mexico or in the whole world, you have to be open,” he said.

