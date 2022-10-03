What was it? ‘Tiktoker’ records video alone at home and a strange figure appears behind him; is viral in networks | EC Stories Narration tdex revtli | ANSWERS

A strange case has been going viral on different social networks, especially in TikTok, after the user Reubix_cube, who told his followers that he was alone at home and took the opportunity to dance and perform various movements that are trending on the famous platform; However, he did not count on the fact that, in one of his videos, a strange and shocking figure peeked out to see him from afar.

That is why in this note we will tell you what this story is about that has been generating great surprise and astonishment on social networks in which a tiktoker he records a video at home and a strange figure appears behind him.

THE STORY OF THE TIKTOKER THAT RECORDED ALONE AND RAN INTO A STRANGE FIGURE

The resounding case was carried out by the user Reubix_cube, who uploaded a video on the platform of TikTok to dance to the rhythm of Say So by Doja Cat.

This could be an ordinary video of any user of TikTokif it is not that, on the stairs, opportunely you see how something looks out.

Were it not for user feedback, the content creator would not have been aware of the exact presence.

“I’m home alone, so I learned a dance from TikTok”, said the video of the content creator of TikTok.

Users of Reubix_cube’s social network account commented:

“I am anxious to see the video. It’s someone literally sticking their head out to look at you,” or “did you see what happened in the background?” or “my heart dropped.”

On the other hand, others refuted the user’s video saying:

“The fact that he said he was home alone makes me think it’s a set up,” while another said, “Look, I might have believed you if you hadn’t specifically said you were home alone.”

This is the video of TikTok in which a young man is recorded alone at home and a strange figure appears behind him.

@reubix_cube lmao i’m home alone so i learned a tiktok dance. lov u doja but what has my life come to? #musiclives #positivevibes #sayso #qurantine #boredathome ♬ Say So – Doja Cat

WHAT IS TIK TOK

As far as is known, TikTok is a social network of Chinese origin to share short videos in vertical format. The platform is used to record a variety of situations, from genres such as dance, comedy, and education, etc., which can even be as long as 1 second, up to 10 minutes. Short videos don’t have a set playback time, so when they finish they start over again in an infinite loop.

TikTok It has been downloaded more than 130 million times in the United States and has reached 2 billion downloads worldwide, mobile research firm Sensor Tower revealed, excluding Android users in China.

In the United States, many celebrities, including Jimmy Fallon and Tony Hawk, started using the app in 2018; other celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, Will Smith and Justin Bieber also joined TikTok.

Among the most interesting data of this social network is that worldwide, 44% of users of TikTok are women, while 56% are men. According to demographic data, 43% of new users are from India. On the other hand, among these users of TikTok90% say they use the app daily.