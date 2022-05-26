What weighs against and for Johnny Depp in court

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is coming to an end: the verdict is scheduled for this Friday, the 27th. Amber accused her ex-husband of domestic violence, which led Depp to be “cancelled” by the major studios. movie. The actor, who denies the allegations, found a loophole to sue her for defamation because of an article signed by Amber in the newspaper. The Washington Postin 2018, in which she reports what it is like to live in an abusive relationship. Broadcast on television — and, consequently, on social networks — the process brought several dramatic revelations about the troubled relationship of the former couple. Among the shocking testimonies and the appearance of key witnesses, check out the main points that weigh in favor and against Johnny Depp in the trial against Amber Heard:

In favor: forensic psychologist analysis, police opinion and public opinion

Among the points that favor the view presented by Depp to the jury is the diagnosis made by forensic psychologist Shannon Curry. The professional hired by the actor said that Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder, which causes instability and is driven by a fear of abandonment, and histrionic personality disorder, characterized by drama, superficiality and a need to be the center of attention. According to Curry, the diagnosis came after a 12-hour interview with Heard and previous psychological assessments. Another testimony that was crucial to corroborate the statements of Depp, who returned the ex-wife’s accusations saying that she was violent, was that of the police who answered the actor’s aggression call against Heard in 2016. According to the officer Tyler Hadden. , Amber refused to speak to the cops. He also saw no signs of injury on her, despite acknowledging that she was crying with a red face.

Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend Kate Moss, invited to testify at the trial on Tuesday, 24, also defended the actor. The model was called to explain the rumor that Depp had pushed her down a ladder during their relationship in the 1990s – a question raised by Amber herself at the beginning of the trial. Moss denied Heard and said that the actor never pushed her, clarifying that, in fact, the incident occurred during a trip to Jamaica, when she slipped alone on a ladder. In addition to Kate Moss, other celebrities close to Johnny Depp spoke out on social media in support of the actor, such as Angelina Jolie, Winona Ryder, Penélope Cruz; and ex-wives Lori Anne Allison and Vanessa Paradis. Public opinion and the internet court, which “uncancelled” the actor, show support for Depp.

Con: The actor’s violent messages and videos

To corroborate her testimony, Amber Heard presented the jury with photos of physical assaults that she said were caused by Johnny Depp. One of the images, taken in 2016, shows the actress’s face with a red bruise caused by a phone shooting at her face for him, according to Heard. The actress also brought key witnesses to court who described Depp as a violent person and addicted to alcohol and drugs. Whitney Henriquez, sister of the star of Aquaman, said he witnessed the then-couple’s fight in March 2015, when Depp repeatedly hit Heard in the face. Along the same lines, Tracey Jacobs, the actor’s former talent agent, said that Johnny Depp was constantly late for recordings and that he had rude behavior with his colleagues – in addition to mentioning the exacerbated use of alcohol and drugs, a view corroborated by Joel. Mandel, the actor’s former business agent, and Amber Heard’s sister.

Another witness Amber Heard brought to her defense was surgeon Richard Moore, a specialist in hand procedures, who analyzed Johnny Depp’s finger injury caused during a fight with her. According to Moore, who has seen footage of the injury and the actor’s medical record, the injury could not have been caused the way Depp described it — more like a crush than a cut. In testimony, Heard said the injury was caused when he smashed a phone into the wall during an argument between the two. Depp claims his finger was cut off after his ex-wife threw a bottle of vodka at him. Finally, the actor also has as unfavorable points the video presented by Heard that shows him being violent and slamming doors in the kitchen during an argument, as well as text messages in which he fantasized about killing his ex-wife – which the actor claimed was a “joke” between him and a friend.