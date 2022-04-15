What were the worst episodes of ‘Game of Thrones’?

ads

The television adaptation of George RR Martin’s epic fantasy Game of Thrones was a peak viewing experience… most of the time. Fans of the series tended to cringe when the television adaptation deviated from George’s story in the novels. (Watching you Season 8.)

We’ve rounded up some of the worst Game of Thrones episodes. Not that everything in each of the episodes was bad, but certain plot points stood out.

Fans really rooted for the Game of Thrones heroes, so when a bad episode did them an injustice, it was hard to watch!

Source: HBO

Which episodes of ‘Game of Thrones’ deserved to be burned with dragon fire?

Season 5, Episode 6: No Bend No Bend No Break

There’s a major reason fans and critics loathe this episode. In a completely unnecessary departure from the books, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) is raped by the vile Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon).

To add insult to injury, Ramsay orders Stink (Alfie Allen) to watch. Reek is obviously horrified. The episode ends with Reek sobbing as Sansa can be heard screaming in pain.

Game of Thrones had a plethora of incredibly compelling female characters, including Sansa. The thing is, we already knew that Ramsay was a terrible person at this point. There was absolutely no need for a scene.

Source: HBO

Sansa earned the right to be crowned ‘Queen of the North’.

Season 7, Episode 7: The Dragon and the Wolf

We don’t hate this whole episode. There were some great moments, like karma finally catching up with Petyr Baelish (Aiden Gillen). The only aspect of this episode that earned it a spot on this list is the fact that it was the beginning of the terrible relationship between Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

The big reveal that Jon is actually Aegon Targaryen, and thus the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, is juxtaposed with a scene of Jon sleeping with Dany.

Not only was there the creep factor that Dany was technically Jon’s aunt, but the two characters completely lacked any tangible sense of chemistry beforehand. Jon and Dany were incredibly fascinating in their own right, but they weren’t believable as a couple at all.

In hindsight, it made sense for the two to reunite for that shocking scene in the series finale, but given the fact that their love was never believable, it undermined what should have been a painful and heartbreaking ending for Khaleesi.

Source: HBO Season 8, Episode 4: The Last of the Starks

We understand. No character was completely safe on Game of Thrones. It was a violent world, where happy endings simply didn’t exist.

However, we have to draw a line with the horrible death of Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel). Her lover Gray Worm (Jacob Anderson) had promised Missandei that he would take her back to her home in Naath.

However, he was forced to watch in horror with Dany as Cersei (Lena Headey) ordered Ser Gregor Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) to behead Missandei.

Source: HBO

Missandei’s last act of bravery was brave.

It seemed that Missandei, after seasons of character development, was used as cannon fodder to strengthen Dany’s rushed Mad Queen story arc in Season 8. And as this USA Today article pointed out, it was downright insulting to see die to Missandei, a freed slave. so horribly chained.

The only good thing about this scene was Missandei’s last act of bravery. The last word from him was dracarys.

Season 8, Episode 5: The Bells

Dany’s entire Mad Queen story arc in Season 8 felt completely rushed, especially with her actions during The Battle of Kings Landing. Yes, the Lannisters did terrible things. But, Dany had been presented as a woman who wanted to help the vulnerable, the innocent, and the enslaved.

And yet, in ‘The Bells,’ Dany continues to attack Kings Landing, even after Cersei’s men surrender. She has Drogon unleash his deadly dragon fire on innocent civilians, without a shred of remorse.

Source: HBO

The entire Dany Season 8 arc was frustrating from a narrative standpoint.

Season 8, Episode 6: The Iron Throne

Dany’s descent into darkness might have been convincing, but it felt rushed. It was an insult to the character who had fought so hard all her life to be someone better, not only for herself but for the citizens of the Seven Kingdoms. Sure, Dany had plenty of flaws, but she was a fighter.

The scene where Jon stabbed Dany to death was clearly meant to be tragic, but it ultimately felt insulting. Game of Thrones deserved a better final season.

The worst episodes aside, the legacy of Game of Thrones is undeniable. The show was a true experience, even when an episode was bad or good. It will be interesting to see where George takes the characters in his next Game of Thrones book, The Winds of Winter.

