What what! Abba premiered his holographic musical “Voyage” in London

“Voyage”, the new musical show by the Swedish quartet Abba, opened yesterday (May 27) to the public in London, reported EFE. It should be noted that this debut comes accompanied by his first studio album in almost 40 years,

The four members of the legendary Swedish musical group: Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, who broke up in 1982, were at the premiere of the musical, consisting of a holographic show.

In this “revolutionary” musical, whose premiere took place in a specially set up structure in the east of the British capital, the artists become digital versions, nicknamed “Abbatars”, to perform numerous songs by the Swedish band.

numerous guests

“Abba has never left us, he is in my heart. It was not a difficult decision (to get together) because music is part of us, ”said Agnetha Faltskog, the blonde of the group, to the BBC.

In this special “premiere” were present as guests King Carl Gustaf of Sweden and Queen Silvia, and artists such as singer Kylie Minogue and actress Keira Knightley, as well as the mayor of the British capital, Labor Sadiq Khan.

Abba had been working on this show since 2016 and it was created from a new technology that recreates its members as they dressed and appeared in the seventies, to sing songs like “SOS”, “Voulez-Vous” or ” Chiquita».

Quite a technological achievement

The “Abbatars” were created through months of motion capture and performance techniques with the four band members and a team of 850 people from Industrial Light & Magic, the company founded by George Lucas, in his first foray into music. . These digital figures appeared on a giant screen, with special effects.

The Mayor of London declared to the media that he was proud that, “40 years after their last concert, one of the greatest pop groups of all time has chosen London as the destination for their groundbreaking new show, Abba Voyage.”

Abba achieved success after winning Eurovision with Waterloo when the event was held in Brighton in 1974, and since then they have sold more than 400 million albums and singles. The popular quartet broke up after last performing together in 1982.